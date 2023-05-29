Serenade to a Great Fairy is a side adventure in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. It is one of 12 side adventures that make up the Potential Princess Sightings! side adventure. But it’s probably the most important one because you need to complete it before you can meet any of the Great Fairies.

How to start Serenade to a Great Fairy in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Those wheels in the background are going to be useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you can start Serenade to a Great Fairy, you first need to start Potential Princess Sightings! And to do that you have to speak to Penn and Traysi at the Lucky Clover Gazette, just outside Rito Village.

Once Potential Princess Sightings! is underway, head to the Woodland Stable next to Pico Pond in the Eldin Canyon region. Find Penn outside talking to some musicians on a small stage, and speak to him to start Serenade to a Great Fairy.

Related: How to get Dinraal’s scale in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

How to bring the musicians to the Great Fairy

I found it easier to grab the cart rather than the harness. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To bring the musicians to the Great Fairy, you first need to use your Ultrand to attach wheels to Breezer, their broken cart. There are spare wheels in the storage shelter near the cart. Next, you need a horse. If you already have one (or more) registered at the stables, then take it out from the Woodland Stable, and choose to attach a harness when given the option.

If you aren’t given the option, then you need to earn a few Pony Points to unlock the towing harness. Mount your horse and ride it over to the front of the cart. Use your Ultrahand to attach the towing harness to the front of the cart.

You’ll be able to see the bud ahead of you the whole time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talk to the musicians again and say, “I’ll take you,” when prompted so that they get in the cart. Mount your horse and tow the cart up the hill along the road. Go left at the first fork, and left again at the second. When you reach the Great Fairy bud at the coordinates 0920, 1380, 0093, the musicians will play and the Great Fairy will burst out of her bud. Penn will reward you with a Purple Rupee, and Serenade to a Great Fairy will complete.

Tera blows kisses with magic powers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Great Fairy Tera will then tell you where to find her three sisters: Mija, Kaysa, and Cotera, and their buds will be marked on your map. She will also offer to enhance your clothing, and you should definitely say, “Enhance away!” and a piece of armor to upgrade.

It’ll cost you a few rupees, but it’ll improve the defense of the item she enhances. I upgraded my Frostbite armor set because it’s my current favorite. At first, you’ll only be able to buy one upgrade per item, but you’ll be able to add further upgrades after you unlock more Great Fairies.

About the author