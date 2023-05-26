How to get Dinraal’s scale in Tears of the Kingdom

Dinraal, the Fire Dragon, is one of the most unique creatures in all of Hyrule. The dragon is one of four in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and players will need to lob off one of its scales if they want to access some additional content in the game.

Players can use a dragon’s scale to make new dyes for their armor in Hateno Village, upgrade their armor, and fuse it to a weapon to make it even more powerful. Getting a dragon’s scale from the Fire Dragon can be a herculean task if you aren’t sure what you’re doing, however.

So, to help any struggling players, I have put together a guide that explains how to secure Dinraal’s scale in Tears of the Kingdom.

How do I get Dinraal’s scale in Tears of the Kingdom?

For starters, you will need to locate Dinraal in Hyrule. Most of the time, you will find Dinraal roaming around the northern part of the map, from the Akkala region in the northeast to the Eldin Mountains across the west. It has a general route that it follows along this path, but it can also go into the Depths using the Drenan Highlands Chasm and the Akkala Plains Chasm. Players have reported that you can wait outside the Akkala Plains Chasm (coordinates 4025, 2173, 0032) at around 3am in-game and Dinraal will appear from there. I was not able to try this, but you can give it a go.

You can also use the Typhlo Ruins Skyview Tower to try and spot Dinraal from the sky, but this tower is generally far away from the dragon. Instead, I used the Akkala Ancient Tech Lab in the sky region of Hyrule to jump off of and get on Dinraal’s back.

Before hopping onto Dinraal’s back, though, you will need some form of heat resistance. Dinraal is the Fire Dragon after all, so eating some Chillshrooms or using the Desert Voe armor set are great ways to improve your heat resistance and not take damage while on Dinraal. We also have a whole other guide on how to stay cool in TOTK, so read through that if you want more ideas.

After you have made it onto the dragon’s back successfully, wait for its scales to start glowing. At this point, use your weapon to whack at the scales and one should be lodged off, allowing you to pick it up. If you miss your chance at the glowing scales, you will have to wait roughly 10 additional minutes for them to glow again, which isn’t fun.

With Dinraal’s scale in your possession, you can use it to upgrade your armor at a Great Fairy Fountain, fuse it to a weapon, or take it to the Kochi Dye Shop in Hateno Village to dye your armor. If you’re looking to get another dragon scale, may I suggest this guide on how to get Farosh’s scale?

