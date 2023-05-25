How to find Farosh in Tears of the Kingdom

The dragons in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are some of the most intriguing aspects of the entire game. They are mysterious, alluring, and dangerous all at the same time. While some dragons are more important than others, most players will eventually want to find and interact with all of them at some point or another throughout their time in Hyrule. If players have been trying to find Farosh, the Lightning Dragon in Tears of the Kingdom, then look no further than this guide.

Farosh is a tricky dragon to track down mainly because it roams in a desolate part of the map. Once players know where it will most likely appear, hunting it down is fairly simple. To see exactly where you can find Farosh in TOTK, keep reading the guide below and I will explain.

Where to find Farosh in Tears of the Kingdom

Your journey toward Farosh will begin in the southwestern corner of the map, near the Gerudo region. The most common spot for Farosh to be roaming is just outside of the Gerudo Desert on the northeast side. You will also be able to spot the dragon flying over the desert and near or inside the East Gerudo Chasm. If you didn’t know previously, all dragons can fly into Chasms around Hyrule to get into the Depths, and each of them has a preferred Chasm. Farosh can also be spotted going in and out of the Hills of Baumer Chasm near Hylia Lake.

If you want to try and spot Farosh from the sky, you can unlock the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower at coordinates -2430, -2177, 0307. Using it, you can launch yourself into the sky and look around for Farosh roaming around somewhere near. Of course, if Farosh is in the Depths somewhere, then you won’t be able to spot it from the sky.

In this case, you will have to explore the Depths near the Hills of Baumer Chasm or the East Gerudo Chasm and hope you get lucky to spot it. Once you do, you will likely require the Rubber Armor set if you want to climb onto Farosh’s back. This armor set increases your shock resistance, which you will need given Farosh’s lightning capabilities.

