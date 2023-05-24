How to get into the Gerudo Shelter in Tears of the Kingdom

Gerudo Town is one of the many locations that players can visit in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Situated in the southwestern part of Hyrule, Gerudo Town itself is difficult to get to, as it’s surrounded by a desert and canyons that make navigation extremely tough. Even after players enter the town, however, they will immediately have a new problem, and that’s getting into the Gerudo Town Shelter.

The Gerudo Shelter is where the main quest for the town begins, so players will want to find it as quickly as possible. Unfortunately, upon approaching the shelter, an NPC named Reeza will tell you can’t enter. This forces you to figure out another method of entry. Luckily, you can see exactly how to enter the Gerudo Shelter in Tears of the Kingdom in the guide below.

Related: How to pass time in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Getting into the Gerudo Shelter in Tears of the Kingdom

After getting turned away by Reeza, you can head back up the steps and take a right. You will see a green awning on a wall and next to the awning is a hole in the ground with some colorful stained glass on it. Jump through the hole and you will end up in some water. Swim straight until you see a message in a bottle floating in the water.

Screengrab by Dot Esports

Interact with the message and keep going straight down the narrow tunnel. Stop when you see a rope hanging from a hole in the ceiling. Near this location, use Link’s Ascend ability and keep going until you reach the next floor. This will be the Gerudo Shelter, and you have now successfully entered it without having to go past Reeza.

Related: How to beat Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom early

Once you are in the Gerudo Shelter, you can continue on with the quest in Gerudo and uncover some of the secrets that are within the town.

About the author