How to get Farosh’s scale in Tears of the Kingdom

Farosh is one of the four dragons that can be found roaming the skies of Hyrule in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. Aside from the intrigue of simply being a dragon, Farosh also has some gameplay usage in TOTK. For starters, players will need to break off one of Farosh’s scales if they want to have access to certain armor upgrades in the future. Of course, breaking off a dragon’s scale and adding it to your inventory is entirely easier said than done.

Luckily, I have a full guide on exactly how you can accomplish this goal in Tears of the Kingdom.

Getting Farosh’s scale in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start off, you will first need to locate Farosh in Tears of the Kingdom. We have a separate guide on the exact places you can find Farosh, which will show you the dragon is located in and around the northeastern part of the Gerudo Desert in the southwestern corner of the map. You will also be able to find the dragon around the East Gerudo Chasm, the Hills of Baumer Chasm, and in the Depths below.

Perhaps the simplest way to spot Farosh from the sky is to use the Gerudo Canyon Skyview Tower at coordinates -2430, -2177, 0307. Once you have launched yourself into the sky, glide down and look around for Farosh.

Screengrab by Dot Esports

After you have spotted Farosh, you will need to climb on its back to pluck one of its scales. Before doing this, though, you want to make sure you at least have the Rubber Armor set equipped. This gives you shock resistance, which you need since Farosh is the Lightning Dragon and will shock you to death if you have no protection.

On Farosh’s back, wait for its scales to start glowing. Before you strike the scales, make sure you’re not holding a metal weapon or shield. This is important because Farosh sends out lightning shocks that will damage you if you’re holding onto metal. Instead, use a wooden weapon or bow to whack the scale, which will be cast aside as a lootable item on the dragon, which you can then pick up and add to your inventory.

Related: How to get out of the Depths in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

With Farosh’s scale in hand, you can return to the ground and use it to upgrade your Fierce Diety armor set at a Great Fairy Fountain or fuse it to a weapon to make an even more powerful version of it. Lastly, you can use the scale to dye your armor at the Kochi Dye Shop in Hateno Village.

About the author