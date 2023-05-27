How to get the Frostbite armor set in Zelda; Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tear of the Kingdom (TOTK), the Frostbite armor set is a shirt, headdress, and trousers that grant you a Cold Weather Attack. You get the Cold Weather Attack even with just one garment equipped, but it’s more powerful if you equip the whole set.

The Frostbite armor items are found in three separate cave locations northwest of the Hyrule map. Two of them are in the suitable frosty Hebra Mountains region, and the other is in the Tabantha Frontier.

Where to find the Frostbite Shirt in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can glide over the canyon from the Lindor’s Brow Skyview Tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Frostbite Shirt is in the Brightcap Cave in the Tabantha Frontier, the entrance of which is at the coordinates -3006, 1634, 0201. The Brightcap Cave entrance is on the road that leads east from Rito Village into the Tabantha Hills. There are two mushroom pickers outside who can give you the Cave Mushrooms That Glow side quest.

The Frostbite Shirt is in this chest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Brightcap Cave is pretty easy to get through. The only real obstacle of note is lots of thorns. So, if you don’t have any flame weapons or tools, then you might want to go get some and then come back. Open the chest at the far end of the cave to get the Frostbite Shirt.

Where to find the Frostbite Headdress in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

You can almost reach the cave by gliding from the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Frostbite Headdress is in the Lake Kilsie Cave in the Hebra Mountains. Lake Kilsie is the long lake west of the Rospro Pass Skyview Tower, and the Lake Kilsie Cave is at the very northernmost tip of it at the coordinates -3933, 2848, -0013.

Glide across to the right and grab this ledge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A short way into the cave, you will find a large, draughty chamber. Don’t drop into it. Instead, jump and glide to the right, where there’s a small ledge with some breakable rock behind it. Smash the rocks with a hammer if you have one. I didn’t, so I resorted to standing on the very edge of the ledge and shooting a Bomb Flower at the rocks. The chest containing the Frostbite Headdress is in the chamber beyond the rocks.

Where to find the Frostbite Trousers in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This is almost directly under the Wind Temple. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Frostbite Trousers are in the Hebra Headspring Cave, and I don’t think you can get it without completing the Tulin of Rito Village main quest first. Given the nature of this game it might well be possible to get to it some other way, but I found Tulin’s gust ability to be essential here.

The Hebra Headspring Cave entrance is at the coordinates -2903, 2516, 0393, and the easiest way to get to it is to drop off the rear end (the south end) of the Wind Temple and dive down to it. It’s at the northwest tip of the Hebra Spring, which leads to Hebra Falls, which flows into the Hebra Plunge lake.

You won’t make it across this gap without a gust. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The water inside the Hebra Headspring Cave is so cold that it will damage you even if you’re wearing a full set of cold resistant armor, so don’t go for a swim in here. The Frostbite Trousers are in a chamber high on the north side of the cave, and to get there safely, you need to jump and glide from platform to platform, starting at the south side of the cave. This is where Tulin’s gust is essential, as without it, I don’t think you can make it across the gaps.

