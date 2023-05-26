In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK), the Wind Temple is a major part of the Tulin of Rito Village main quest. After a long ascent along the Rising Island Chain, you and Tulin discover the Wind Temple inside the huge cloud over Rito Village. But how do you get into it? And how do you get out again?

The Wind Temple – Screenshot by Dot Esports

On the main deck of the Wind Temple (Wind Temple 1F), there is a large round hatch with the same kind of magical opening mechanism that you’ll see on Shrines. However, when you try to open the hatch, you discover that it is locked, and there are five locks to unlock. Each lock is marked on the map of the Wind Temple, so you know where they all are. But getting to them is a totally different matter. The locks are all hidden behind a variety of gates, puzzles, traps, and obstacles, so you’re going to need all of your special abilities and tools to reach them.

How to unlock the 5 Wind Temple locks for Tulin of Rito Village quest in Tears of the Kingdom

One of the Wind Temple’s locks – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Begin by using the air current rising from the hatch to glide over to the top of the high tower, then use your Ultrahand to open the doors there.

Opening the doors on top of the Wind Temple – Screenshot by Dot Esports

The lasers below look dangerous, but I found they don’t actually hurt you. Drop down, and glide just before you hit the bottom, so that you can get into the room near the bottom. Use Tulin’s ability to gust into the fan at the end of the machine in this room, unlocking the first lock.

Using an icicle to move the lever – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Glide up and out of the tower, then glide back down in front of it. If there are no icicles lying around here, then shoot one down with your bow. Use your Ultrahand to pick up an icicle, and attach it to the small lever outside the gate on the east side. Then use your Ultrahand to move the lever to the left, which will open the gate. Gust the machine inside to unlock the second lock.

Related: How to save the Temple of Time trapped statue in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

From there, go to the platform on the side of the ship northwest of the hatch. Drop off the end, then immediately glide and turn back to the ship so that you can glide into the square opening under the platform you just dropped from.

The northwest opening in the side of the Wind Temple – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Turn right, so that you’re heading south, and gust-glide across the icy gap. Turn left and kill the construct in the room with the broken floor above. Ascend to one of the sections of broken floor at the edge of the room (don’t ascend in the middle of the room, as that’ll take you back to 1F).

Head south and grab a piece of broken masonry before turning the corner, where you should see a cog-like mechanism hanging from the ceiling. Attach the masonry block to the mechanism, then use it to turn the mechanism until the gate opens. It’ll shut again immediately, but that’s. Switch to your Recall ability, set the mechanism to rewind, then climb the ladder and go through the gate when it opens again. Climb another ladder and gust the third lock.

Turning the mechanism – Screenshot by Dot Esports

Drop off the side of the ship on the east side, about level with the fast travel point. Glide down to the icy hole, and smash your way through the icicles. Turn right and use Recall to rewind the wheel so that you can continue north. Knock an icicle off the ceiling and attach it to the mechanism by the door. Turn it until the door opens, then rewind it to get through the door and gust the fourth lock.

Fourth lock with icicle attached to door mechanism – Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get to the final lock, you’ll need to go fully under the Wind Temple. Drop off either side of the ship at about the middle, level with the hatch, and glide all the way down to the bottom. Glide under the ship as soon as you can and land on the platform under the ship. The final machine is here, so gust it, return to the hatch, and open it.

Gliding beneath the Wind Temple to the final lock – Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to beat Colgera in Tears of the Kingdom

Colgera – Screenshot by Dot Esports

All that’s left of the Wind Temple now is the boss fight against Colgera, Scourge of the Wind Temple. This is a pretty tough boss fight, and you’ll need to use your skydiving and gliding skills to avoid Colgera’s attacks while hitting the icy, purple weak points along Colgera’s body.

Once Colgera is vanquished, the ice on the Wind Temple altar will melt, revealing a shining stone. Talk to Tulin and he’ll touch the stone before meeting his ancestor. Tulin’s ancestor will tell you all about the Demon King, and the secret stones, and the Imprisoning War. He’s not in much of a hurry, but he will eventually give Tulin the secret stone, and you’ll get the Vow of Tulin and access to the Sage of Wind power. That concludes the Wind Temple, and the Tulin of Rito Village quest.

About the author