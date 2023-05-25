How to beat Colgera in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK), Colgera is the Wind Temple boss at the climax of the Tulin of Rito Village main quest. Known as the Scourge of the Wind Temple, Colgera is a giant centipede/scorpion monster fueled by wind and ice. To make matters worse, you have to fight it while in mid-air.

How to win the Colgera Wind Temple boss fight in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Like most boss battles in most games, the Colgera boss battle in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is about finding the weak spots on a huge monster and exploiting them. However, unlike most other boss fights, the key to survival and victory here is not learning the enemy’s attack patterns.

In fact, Colgera doesn’t really attack you as such. The difficulty in this boss fight is that you have to put yourself in danger in order to be able to damage Colgera, and this requires quite a complex combination of techniques.

So, particularly during the first half of the battle, you’re much more likely to die because you mess up and send yourself plummeting toward your death than because Colgera actually hits you.

Colgera’s weak points are all on its underside. You will get a narrow window of opportunity to shoot at these weak points when it flies up past the high platform you respawn on when you die (I got to know that platform pretty well), but it’s difficult to shoot accurately when Colgera is moving at speed. Your best bet is actually to glide below Colgera, draw your bow to slow time, then shoot at the weak points while gliding.

It’s very difficult to get in close to the weak points while gliding, but attaching Keese Wings or Aerocuda Wings to your arrows will increase the range of your shots a lot, making it much easier—but still not easy.

While you’re focusing on aiming your shots, don’t forget about your stamina. It’ll be decreasing the whole time you’re aiming while gliding, and most of your deaths will probably result from running out of stamina and experiencing a deadly fall.

At least, that’s how I died. Every time. If you’ve got higher stamina, then you’ll be able to manage more, but for me (and for most players) I could safely take two shots before having to drop and glide again. Three was possible, but quite risky. So, this battle takes a lot of patience.

You can also actually damage a weak point by diving at the spiky carapaces from above. They will actually smash and then you can dive at the weak point. It doesn’t do you any damage, at least not necessarily, but it’s not exactly easy either. I suggest you try both methods and see which works best for you.

Reduce the Colgera’s health to 50% and it’ll summon tornadoes, so now you have to add avoiding them to all the other things you’ve got to worry about. The tornadoes will damage, and probably kill, you if they hit you. Colgera launches walls of tornadoes at a time, and I found the best way to avoid them is to glide over them or dive under them, seeing as you can’t really dodge from side to side very fast. Once it’s launched a few waves of tornadoes, the second half of the fight plays out much like the first. Hit those three weak points again, and you’ve beaten Colgera.

