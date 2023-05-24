In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Keese Wings are an item dropped by Keese monsters when they are defeated. And like many items enemies drop in the game, you can put them to good use.

Keese are bat-like creatures whose bodies consist mostly of one huge eyeball. Keese Wings can be attached to thrown items and arrows to make them fly farther. But what’s the best way to get them so you’ll have plenty?

Where to find Keese Wings in Tears of the Kingdom

Screenshot by Dot Esports

Keese can be found in most caves and dungeons in Tears of the Kingdom. And when you defeat one, it almost always drops both a Keese Wing and a Keese Eyeball. They’re easy to defeat, too. I don’t think I’ve found a weapon that can’t take down a Keese in one hit.

The first place you’re likely to encounter Keese is in the Pondside Cave on the Great Sky Island, and this is also a good spot to return to for some Keese Wing farming. There are several Keese in the Pondside Cave, and no other threats or obstacles. Just fast travel to the In-isa Shrine and glide southeast to the Pondside Cave. It’s a great spot for farming Brightbloom Seeds as well. There are also a few Keese in the Great Sky Island’s Pit Cave, but none in the Mining Cave or the Bottomless Cave.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

But if you want to farm Keese Wings and Eyeballs in bulk, then you need to go to the entrance of one of the caves on the surface at night or early in the morning. This is when sometimes, but not always, a whole swarm of Keese will rush out of the cave mouth at once, and you can defeat them all in one shot with a Bomb Flower arrow. Create a campfire using wood and flint, then sit by it and select Night. Now go to your nearest cave and hope a swarm of Keese rushes out.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re having trouble finding caves, then find a Satori Cherry Blossom Tree and drop a piece of fruit in the bowl embedded in its trunk. This will highlight all the caves nearby with vertical beams of light. The easiest Cherry Blossom Tree to get to is near the Yamiyo Shrine, east of the Hyrule Castle Town Ruins.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The closest cave to that tree is the Crenel Hills Cave. But the most reliable source of Keese swarms is the Sahasra Slope Cave, which is directly under the Sahasra Slope Skyview Tower at the coordinates 1339, -1163, 0136. I got a swarm of Keese there at about 7 in the morning.

