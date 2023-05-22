Stables are found throughout Tears of the Kingdom and are some of the most useful areas in the entire game. These spots contain vendors, horse registration, side quests, occasional shrines, and plenty of characters to interact with. The Woodland Stable will likely be the first stable many players interact with and is fairly easy to find.

Related: Where to find the Lucky Clover Gazette

Stables are typically found between two large points of interest on the map, whether these areas be cities, landmarks, or other quest areas. Stables are rest stops where you can recharge, make plenty of rupees, or take on new tasks.

If you are looking for the Woodland Stable in Tears of the Kingdom, here is where you will need to look.

Woodland Stable location in Tears of the Kingdom

In Tears of the Kingdom, you unlock sections of the map by visiting Skyview Towers. Without these sections of the map unlocked, Hyrule and the kingdoms beyond can be an exceptionally tricky and confusing place to navigate.

However, the Woodland Stable is easy to find even near the start of your game. Though I accidentally ran into this stable while exploring around the world during my first playthrough, it is a spot that I regularly returned to.

Screenshot by Dot Esports

The exact position of the Woodland Stable can be seen on the map above, with the coordinates being (1042, 1138, 0022). You can get to the Woodland Stable most easily be shooting up through the Skyview Tower at Lookout Landing and gliding over to this location.

Here, you can stock up on arrows, Brightbloom seeds, and plenty of other supplies for your journey ahead. Alongside the nearby merchant, if you are following the “Potential Princess Sightings” questline, you will be able to find your Rito companion here as well for a side quest. Be on the lookout for the nearby Shrine just to the north of the stable, both to complete the Shrine and to unlock a fast travel point near the stable.

About the author