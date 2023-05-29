Where to find courser bee honey in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

In The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (TOTK), courser bee honey is a useful material for a number of reasons. It can be used to cook stamina-boosting meals and to create honeycomb weapons, and it’s an important item in the Honey, Bee Mine side adventure. So, where are the best places to find it?

Best locations to farm courser bee honey in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Beware of the bears at Rutile Lake. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Beehives hang on trees, so the best places to find courser bee honey are the places with the most trees. The forest around the East Hill Chasm is one such location (see the Honey, Bee Mine guide below); I found four hives there. I also found one in the forest in the Passeri Greenbelt southwest of Lookout Landing, five around Rutile Lake at -2465, -0725, 0210 (including two on the same huge tree), and none in the Giant’s Forest, so I don’t recommend looking there.

What to use courser bee honey for in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

For best results, mix honey with apples or mushrooms. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two main things you can do with courser bee honey. The use I recommend the most is to cook them with other foods to make Energizing meals that restore your stamina. This is very useful if you want to make high climbs or long glides.

It looks pretty cool, but it’s not that useful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other main use for courser bee honey is fusing it with weapons, arrows, and shields. But the attack power bonus is small, and the only special effect is that when you use the shield or weapon, it spawns a swarm of bees. I didn’t find this at all useful, but there might be a very specific circumstance in which it is handy, I suppose,

How to complete the Honey, Bee Mine quest in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Complete the quest and Beetz will rejoin his band. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Completing the Honey, Bee Mine quest is a condition for unlocking all of the Great Fairies in the game, so it’s worth doing. Speak to Beetz in his tent southeast of Kakariko Village at the coordinates 2166, -1384, 0108. He will ask you to get three combs of courser bee honey from the hives near the Kakariko Village chasm. It’s actually called the East Hill Chasm, and it’s northeast of Kakariko Village, at the coordinates 1983, -0859, 0151. The hives are hanging from some of the trees all around that area. Shoot the hives with an arrow, then collect the result combs. Once you have three, go back to Beetz and give them to him to complete the quest and get a Silver Rupee.

About the author