In Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, armor sets not only provide you with defense against enemy attacks but also unique abilities. Various sets can increase resistance to specific temperatures, stamina, and a wide variety of other functions. The Mystic armor set is another valuable collection of gear you may want to find.

After you equip the Mystic set in Tears of the Kingdom, Link will lose Rupees instead of hearts whenever you take damage. If you tend to have more money than health, this is certainly a beneficial set to acquire.

Instead of purchasing this armor set in exchange for Rupees, you can only acquire the Mystic gear with a more specific form of currency. If you are looking to get this armor for yourself in Tears of the Kingdom, this is what you need to do.

Tears of the Kingdom Mystic armor guide

To unlock the Mystic armor set in Tears of the Kingdom, you need to collect Bubbul gems. You will be introduced to Bubbulfrogs early into the tutorial on the Great Sky Island. These are ghostly, large frogs that appear inside caves.

While Bubbulfrogs deal minimal damage, they are extremely elusive. I would recommend taking them on with a bow and arrow and instead of chasing this fast creature from wall to wall.

The Mystic set is only sold by a merchant NPC named Koltin. This eccentric seller can be identified by the large balloon overhanging his merchant cart. Koltin can first be found near the Woodland Stable, and later in the eastern part of the Hebra Snowfield Stable.

Like other NPCs, Koltin will change locations several times after you interact with him. I recommend visiting his brother Kilton in Tarrey Town, found in Akkla, who will give his current location.

After trading Bubbul gems with Koltin for various trinkets, he will gradually gift you pieces of the Mystic armor set. My advice would be to collect plenty of Bubbul gems before starting because you will need quite a lot to run through Koltin’s inventory.

