All voice actors in Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Full Voice Cast Revealed

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 makes good use of its characters. Previously, players could have a party with three other members, limiting the time spent with each character. With this latest entry, players may have up to six other party members, with a seventh position filled in by one of the various characters appearing during the game. In addition to serving an important role in combat and lore, it is vital that the player feels a sense of attachment to the party members.
It’s easier to emphasize and relate to characters that are written well and have a great voice actor behind them. Having a good backstory and good acting is what makes characters feel three-dimensional and real, making it easier for players to feel a bond with them. Some of the best characters in video games, from Ezio Auditore (Assassin’s Creed II) to Arthur Morgan (Red Dead Redemption 2), had fantastic voice actors, which made the characters more believable.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is one of those games where both English and Japanese voice actors are well known. In this game, you’ll hear the voices of famous and experienced voice actors who have worked on other games and hit TV shows in the past.
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 entire voice cast
Below is the full English and Japanese cast for every character in alphabetical order.
|Character
|English Voice Actor
|Japanese Voice Actor
|Bolearis
|Sean Teale
|Masakazu Morita
|Crys
|Joe Pitts
|Daisuke Kishio
|Ethel
|Lucy Doyle
|Atsumi Tanezaki
|Eunie
|Kitty Archer
|Megumi Han
|Gesell/Gravel
|Brenock O’Connor
|Gakuto Kajiwara
|Ghondor
|Dominique Moore
|Satomi Akesaka
|Isurugi
|Ian Bouillion
|Tomoaki Maeno
|Joran
|Gerran Howell
|Kanon Amane
|Kamunabi
|Shai Mattheson
|Taiten Kusunoki
|Lanz
|Jack Bardoe
|Kohsuke Tanabe
|Manana
|Grace Saif
|Aya Suzaki
|Mio
|Aimee-Ffion Edwards
|Minami Tsuda
|Miyabi
|Sorcha Groundsell
|Misato Fukuen
|Monica
|Pippa Bennett-Warner
|Akeno Watanabe
|Mumba
|Jason Forbes
|Yuichi Iguchi
|Nami
|Maya-Nika Bewley
|Yukiyo Fujii
|Noah
|Harry McEntire
|Ryôhei Arai
|Riku
|Tarinn Callender
|Sayaka Sembongi
|Sena
|Rebecca LaChance
|Miyuki Satô
|Shania
|Louise Stewart
|Haruka Terui
|Taion
|Oliver Huband
|Ryohei Kimura
|Travis
|Nigel Pilkington
|Keiji Hirai
For those who can’t remember where they heard a voice from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 before, here is where they most likely heard it:
- The voice actor for Noah, Harry McEntire, played Hunwald’s voice in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
- The voice actor for Mio, Aimee-Ffion Edwards, played Esme Shelby in Peaky Blinders.
- The voice actor for Lanz, Kohsuke Tanabe, played Jaeger-ha and other characters’ voices in Attack on Titan.
- The voice actor for Manana, Grace Saif, played Ani Achola in 13 Reasons Why.
- The voice actor for Riku, Saya Senbongi, played Mariella’s voice in Black Clover.
- The voice actor for Sena, Miyuki Satô, played Noctis Lucis Caelum’s voice in Final Fantasy XV.
- The voice actor for Taion, Ryohei Kimura, played Eugene’s voice in InFamous: Second Son.
- The voice actor for Monica, Pippa Bennett-Warner, played Malenia’s voice in Elden Ring.
- The voice actor for Miyabe, Misato Fukuen, played Himiko Toga, Elicia Hughes, and Sakura Kasugano in My Hero Academia, Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood, and Street Fighter, respectively.
- The voice actor for Isurugi, Tomoaki Maeno, played Zhongli’s voice in Genshin Impact.
- The voice actor for Kamunabi, Taiten Kusunoki, played Boreas’ voice in Genshin Impact.