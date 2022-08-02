How to get Nia in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Longtime Xenoblade fans will no doubt recognize the Queen of Agnus in the latest installment of the series, Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Nia returns to the series after being a playable character in Xenoblade Chronicles 2, and while she’s still working on the whole “behaving like royalty” thing, it’s clear she still retains plenty of her personality underneath all that regal speech.

Players of the previous installment of the series will probably want to know if they can use Nia in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Whether it’s for old times’ sake or just to gain a new healer that you can add to the party, traveling and fighting alongside a queen certainly sounds pretty cool.

Those players will be glad to know that they can unlock Nia as a playable character in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and what’s more, unlocking her and adding her to your party will also unlock more content to pursue in the game. You’ll have to follow a couple of steps before you can actually start supporting your party with Nia, however.

Here’s everything to know about unlocking Nia, the Queen of Agnus in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to unlock Nia in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

The first thing you’re going to have to do to unlock Nia is complete the game’s main storyline. That might not be good news if you were really wanting to use Nia for some of the main story missions or bosses, but it’s the only way she can currently be unlocked.

Once you’ve defeated the final boss in the Main Story and finished watching the ending cutscenes, you’ll be able to still explore the world of Aionios—and that’s important if you want to add a certain queen to your party. Fast travel to the Hall of Serenity in the upper part of the Aetia Region. You should notice a golden question mark right next to the fast travel point when you enter the Hall of Serenity.

Go to the golden question mark, which will trigger a cutscene. You’ll notice Nia has changed outfits and seems to be looking for an excuse to do some traveling with your party.

Once you’ve finished watching the cutscene, Nia will be available for you to use and play with. What’s more, unlocking Nia will also come with new Hero Quests, where players can access some of Nia’s memories while they travel with her through the world.