How to unlock every hero in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

It can be difficult to know how to unlock each character and when to start looking for them in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Players can unlock heroes as early as chapter two of the game, and from then on, many opportunities arise to gather heroes. Using our guide, you will be able to fill up your party with all of the characters you can use. You can miss some characters if you don’t get them when they’re available, while others are unlocked as the game progresses.

You can unlock most of the characters in the game by completing their hero quest, so don’t worry about not doing things correctly. It is best to complete all the hero quests in the chapter we listed because not doing so is an easy way to miss them. If you’re unsure when exactly to do so in the chapter, get to the point where you’re just about to finish the chapter and then go back and get the characters. The only exception is Ashera and Segiri, which have prerequisites you should complete before attempting to invite them to your party.

We’ve listed each character you can unlock below in alphabetical order, with the instructions for unlocking them.