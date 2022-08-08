Xenoblade Chronicles 3 executive director hints at franchise’s uncertain future

Following Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s release last month, the game’s executive director might have teased what could be the future of the franchise.

As reported by Nintendo Everything, an email was sent by Nintendo to its Japanese customers, specifically coming from developer Monolith Soft’s founder, Tetsuya Takahashi. A part of the email gives what could be in store for the fans of the game franchise, especially with Xenoblade Chronicles 3 being the final game of the current story arc.

“[Xenoblade Chronicles 3] is also a stopping point to me. This title depicts the conclusion of the Xenoblade story that began with Klaus’s experiment,” Takahashi said, according to a translation by Kim Louise Davis on behalf of Nintendo Everything. “While it is a conclusion, that does not mean it is the end of the Xenoblade series. It is just a stopping point in my mind. I think that everyone who played this title and the additional stories in the Expansion Pass can imagine what lies in the future for Xenoblade.”

The executive director also pointed out a “recommendation” for fans on how to play the game. “Some things are marked by a ? on the game map. Even if you are in the middle of progressing the main story after finding the ? marks, try taking a detour. There are many encounters waiting there,” Takahashi added.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was released on July 29 for Switch and has already topped several digital Switch stores, including in the U.S. and the U.K. You can visit the game’s official Nintendo listing to know more.