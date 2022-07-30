Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is out now, and players are already getting lost in the vast amount of story content and exploration possibilities. With so much to see and do, it’s easy to pour dozens of hours into the game, if not hundreds, as you seek out everything it offers.

Amidst the sheer amount of stuff to do in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, players can easily forget where their last save point was. The game comes with an auto-save function at certain points, but there are plenty of places between those auto-saves where players can make considerable progress. It might lead to a serious setback if you’re relying on auto-saves and suddenly have to quit out of the game.

If you’re hopping into the newest Xenoblade game and want to ensure you don’t end up in a position where you have to replay a few hours that you’ve already completed, here’s how to save your game in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

How to save your game in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Manually saving your game is fairly simple. When you’ve reached a point where you want to save your game, open up the game’s menu by pressing X. When the menu is open, navigate to System. You should see available slots to save your game when the System tab is opened. Simply select a slot and follow the button prompts to save.

Individually selecting a save slot point can be useful if you choose a specific point where you want to save, in case you want to return to that point in the game. However, if you’re not as picky about that sort of thing, you can also quickly save your game from the menu.

To quick save, you don’t even need to go to the System tab. Just open the menu. Along the bottom of the screen, you should see a series of button prompts, including the Quick Save option. Just hit Y, and your progress will be saved.

How to save your game at Rest Spots in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Finally, you can also save your game at a Rest Spot. Rest Spots appear at certain locations within the game and give players spots that they can Fast Travel to and from, as well as the option to accomplish certain tasks, craft items, or talk with their party. You can also save your game at these points.

To do so, select the icon in the Rest Spot menu that looks like a book with a pencil drawing. This will save the game and guarantee you don’t lose any of your progress.