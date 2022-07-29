How to level up fast Xenoblade Chronicles 3

You’ll get to battle various enemies in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. While your first encounters will be against weak opponents at the beginning of the game, they’ll gradually become stronger as you move on.

Your enemies won’t be the only ones powering up, however, since you’ll also be leveling up in the process. In most cases, you should be around the same power level as your enemies, but you can also give yourself an advantage by learning how you can level up faster in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Best ways to level up fast in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

There are quite a few ways to earn experience in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Focusing on the following aspects can help you level up faster than usual in the game.

Explore the map

Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s map will be filled with the unknown when you first start your journey. To encourage players to explore the map, discovering new landmarks rewards players with bonus experience.

Focus on quests

Quests are the most reliable source of experience in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. While some challenges will be harder to complete, others may just take a few minutes of your time and reward you with decent amounts of experience.

Defeat Unique and Elite monsters

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 world is filled with dangerous creatures like Unique and Elite monsters.

Elite monsters will have a blue marking on them. Defeating Elite monsters without losing a party member will allow you to activate a 250-percent experience bonus. In addition to earning more experience, players will also earn 300 percent more class points and 350 percent more golds while the Elite monster buff is active.

Unique monsters are the toughest enemies you can encounter in the wild and they pack a nice experience reward. Once you defeat a Unique monster, they’ll leave a statue behind, allowing you to challenge them again. If you master the mechanics of a boss, repeatedly defeating them can be a decent source of experience.

Collectopaedia Cards

Collectopaedia Cards become registrable after you unlock them. Registering the cards will reward players with experience, and some cards can even be registered more than once.

Use the Rest Spots to activate your bonus experience

You’ll accumulate a decent amount of bonus experience through your battles. When you get to a Rest Spot, use your bonus experience to level up your party. The Rest Spots also allow players to cook food for their party and buff them with various effects.