All monster types in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

In Xenoblade Chronicles 3, you spend a lot of time learning the game’s mechanics. Normally, you would focus on combat and worry more about hitting monsters than they would hit you. You will, however, be left wanting more if you follow this method since monsters are more than just damage sponges. There is a type of monster for every monster, so you can determine the difficulty of fighting it based on that type.

The Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Monsters are divided into four types: Normal, Elite, Lucky, and Unique. This does not affect a monster’s level much, so remember not to face monsters too strong for you to handle.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 monster types explained

Normal monsters

You are correct in assuming there’s nothing very special about Normal-type monsters. They have regular nameplates that don’t draw any attention to themselves. These monsters shouldn’t take long if you’re at a sufficient level for fighting them. You can even turn on your Auto-Battle and let the game handle them. These are the best monsters for grinding and leveling your characters because they don’t provide much of a challenge.

Lucky monsters

You’ll find Lucky monsters as much if not more often than you’d find an Elite monster. There is no difference between them and normal monsters regarding strength or fighting ability. Since they are more likely to give better rewards after being killed, their Lucky name is for the players. If you see a Lucky monster, we recommend focusing on it.

You can identify Lucky monsters by the glowing stars on their nameplates.

Elite Monsters

Elite monsters are bigger and more powerful than normal monsters. Usually, their attack and defense can give you a run for your money, and they can usually give you a good fight. You will most likely lose to an Elite monster that is higher level than you. The blue wings can identify these monsters on their nameplates. Since they are generally found among other normal monsters, we can assume that they are the leaders of small groups of monsters.

The reward for killing an Elite monster is higher than the reward for killing a normal monster.

Unique monsters

Unique is a good name for these monsters because they’re one of a kind. Unique monsters are really boss monsters that take a lot of time and effort to defeat. They have a lot of health and can easily kill you if you aren’t careful. Many Unique monsters can be found in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, but unlike Normal monsters, there will only be one of each kind alive. Killing a Unique monster gives you a lot of experience and loot. If a Unique monster dies, a gravestone will appear where it died, and you can interact with it to fight them again.

Unique monsters’ nameplates have red and orange wings.