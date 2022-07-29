How to unlock the Nopon Coin Xchange in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

Nopon traders are a core part of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, and they generally populate the Aionios region. Seekseek will introduce you to these traders through a quest that requires you to visit 19 of them.

Completing the quest will open a door to a world of possibilities since you’ll have a way to trade your gold and silver coins for various items.

How can you unlock the Nopon Coin Xchange in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Players will need to find the Millio Trick Caves to unlock the Nopon Coin Xchange. This location can be found in the Dannagh Desert, and you’ll need to explore caves filled with enemies and solve a puzzle to finally get to the Sage’s Garden.

There will be a door inside the garden, and it’ll lead to Seekseek and Burrburr. Players will be able to pick up a challenge from Burrburr, explaining the Nopon Coin mechanics.

How can you earn Nopon Coins in Xenoblade Chronicles 3?

Players will gather a decent amount of Nopon Coins throughout their journeys in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Silver Nopon Coins are more common than Golden ones.

Opening containers, completing Skirmishes, and completing quests are three of the easiest ways to obtain more Nopon Coins in Xenoblade Chronicles 3. In addition to purchasing items off the Nopon Coin Xchange, players will be able to use them while cooking and Gem Crafting.