Is Xenoblade Chronicles 3 a sequel?

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 dropped on July 29, 2022, inviting players to a journey filled with unique monster battles and stories.

The Xenoblade Chronicles franchise has been around since 2010, and there are a total of seven games in the series. If this is going to be your first time trying out a Xenoblade Chronicles game, you may want to get yourself up to date with the franchise’s story.

Related: Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is having its copies leaked—and the fanbase is in a frenzy

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a sequel to the first and second Xenoblade Chronicles games. Xenoblade Chronicles 1 and 2 had separate stories, and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be connecting them together. This means players may want to consider playing the first two games to have a better grasp of the game’s story.

Alternatively, you can also check out recap or playthrough videos of the first two games. This method is likely to get you up to speed faster with Xenoblade Chronicles’ storyline.

If you decide to play Xenoblade Chronicles 3 without playing the previous games or reading up on their stories, you might be confused at certain parts of the story. Players who decide to dive into Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s world unprepared can also ask their questions to the community members on websites like Reddit. You can prepare a post detailing your lore-related questions, and make sure to set the correct category/tag for your post to receive the best results.

Related: Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s first wave of patch notes released a day before official launch

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now available on Nintendo Switch. You can purchase the game from the Nintendo Store on the console and immediately download it beginning today.