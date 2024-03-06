Category:
WWE 2K24 Image Upload crash: Are there workarounds for Community Creation crashes?

It's a deal breaker.
Published: Mar 6, 2024 05:40 pm
Undertaker next to a ring in WWE 2K24
Image via 2K Games

Community Creations in the WWE series are essential for more personalized experiences. In most iterations of the franchise, fans could upload the images of their choosing without any problems, but an Image Upload Crash in WWE 2K24 has been preventing many from doing so.

I’ve encountered the WWE 2K24 Community Creation crash on my Xbox Series X. According to my research, other platforms haven’t been as heavily impacted as Xbox users. Considering there wasn’t an error code attached to these crashes, it was almost impossible to figure out their triggers.

While PlayStation and PC players seem to have been less affected by this error, there have been players who have been unable to decorate their game the way they like it due to random Image Upload crashes.

Can you fix the WWE 2K24 Community Creation crashes?

Customization will have to wait. Image via 2K Games
Customization will have to wait. Image via 2K Games
Customization will have to wait. Image via 2K Games

It’s not possible to fix the WWE 2K24 Community Creation crashes since only 2K and Visual Concepts can solve the underlying problem for good.

To fix this error, I tried reinstalling the game and troubleshooting my network with no help. Based on my trials and errors, I think that there’s a fundamental error in the game’s code that causes the WWE 2K24 Image upload crash.

It’s currently unclear when exactly the developers will get to fix this error, but a hotfix should arrive in the form of a new patch. In the meantime, I’ve been trying to enjoy the parts of the game which function properly. Going after the WWE 2K24 MyRıse unlockables and unlocking arenas can help you pass the time until you can finally upload all the images you want into the game.

Most titles often release a follow-up patch after their official release, so I’d expect this error to become a part of the WWE history books before April 2024.

Gökhan Çakır
Strategical Content Writer and Fortnite Lead for Dot Esports. Gökhan Çakır graduated as an industrial engineer in 2020 and has since applied his analytical and strategic thinking to many endeavors. As a natural-born gamer, he honed his skills to a professional level in Dota 2. Upon giving up on the Aegis of Champions in 2019, Gökhan started his writing career, covering all things gaming while his heart remains a lifetime defender of the Ancients.