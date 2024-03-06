WWE 2K24 provides a wealth of customization options for players, but some of those need to be unlocked by playing through the two MyRISE stories. We’ve got you covered on everything you can earn.

There are two MyRISE stories to play in WWE 2K24: Undisputed and Unleashed. Both take several hours and provide a rollercoaster ride through the WWE universe, with voiceover appearances from stars past and present.

As you complete your journey through the two stories, rewards come with it, and you can see all of them here.

All WWE 2K24 Arena unlockables

Travel the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A total of 10 Arenas unlock via MyRISE, which we have detailed below and split into unlocks in the Undisputed MyRISE story and the Unleashed MyRISE story.

Undisputed MyRISE Arena unlockables

Arena Estatal

Down-Up Down-Up Arena

Joshi Japan

Summerslam – MyRISE

WrestleMania – MyRISE

Unleashed MyRISE Arena unlockables

BCW

Club U.K.

Japan Dome

Motion Capture Studio

TBD Arena

All WWE 2K24 MyRISE unlockables for MyFACTION

Bang for your buck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

18 MyFACTION cards unlock via MyRISE in WWE 2K24, which we have detailed below and split into sections for the Undisputed and Unleashed stories. You can also unlock other packs for customization, which we have not listed.

Undisputed unlockables for MyFACTION

Chosen – Sapphire

Cole Quinn – Gold

El Ordinario – Ruby

Gabriel Slade – Gold

Lita – Manager

Slade – Sapphire

Tavish – Gold

Unleashed unlockables for MyFACTION

Asuka – Ruby

Ava Moreno – Sapphire

Carly Prime – Emerald

Batista – Ruby

Geneva Rose – Gold

John Cena – Ruby

Justine – Emerald

Meilee “Fanny” Fan – Gold

Odyssey Rift – Emerald

The Manifestation – Emerald

Psycho Sally – Gold

All WWE 2K24 MyRISE Championship unlockables

More options for your universe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three Championships unlocked via MyRISE, which we have outlined below and split into sections for the Undisputed and Unleashed stories.

Undisputed MyRISE Championship unlockables

Multiversal Infinite Cardboard Championship

Multiversal Infinite Championship

Unleashed MyRISE Championship unlockables