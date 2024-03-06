WWE 2K24 provides a wealth of customization options for players, but some of those need to be unlocked by playing through the two MyRISE stories. We’ve got you covered on everything you can earn.
There are two MyRISE stories to play in WWE 2K24: Undisputed and Unleashed. Both take several hours and provide a rollercoaster ride through the WWE universe, with voiceover appearances from stars past and present.
As you complete your journey through the two stories, rewards come with it, and you can see all of them here.
All WWE 2K24 Arena unlockables
A total of 10 Arenas unlock via MyRISE, which we have detailed below and split into unlocks in the Undisputed MyRISE story and the Unleashed MyRISE story.
Undisputed MyRISE Arena unlockables
- Arena Estatal
- Down-Up Down-Up Arena
- Joshi Japan
- Summerslam – MyRISE
- WrestleMania – MyRISE
Unleashed MyRISE Arena unlockables
- BCW
- Club U.K.
- Japan Dome
- Motion Capture Studio
- TBD Arena
All WWE 2K24 MyRISE unlockables for MyFACTION
18 MyFACTION cards unlock via MyRISE in WWE 2K24, which we have detailed below and split into sections for the Undisputed and Unleashed stories. You can also unlock other packs for customization, which we have not listed.
Undisputed unlockables for MyFACTION
- Chosen – Sapphire
- Cole Quinn – Gold
- El Ordinario – Ruby
- Gabriel Slade – Gold
- Lita – Manager
- Slade – Sapphire
- Tavish – Gold
Unleashed unlockables for MyFACTION
- Asuka – Ruby
- Ava Moreno – Sapphire
- Carly Prime – Emerald
- Batista – Ruby
- Geneva Rose – Gold
- John Cena – Ruby
- Justine – Emerald
- Meilee “Fanny” Fan – Gold
- Odyssey Rift – Emerald
- The Manifestation – Emerald
- Psycho Sally – Gold
All WWE 2K24 MyRISE Championship unlockables
There are three Championships unlocked via MyRISE, which we have outlined below and split into sections for the Undisputed and Unleashed stories.
Undisputed MyRISE Championship unlockables
- Multiversal Infinite Cardboard Championship
- Multiversal Infinite Championship
Unleashed MyRISE Championship unlockables
- TBD Championship