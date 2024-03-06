Category:
WWE

All WWE 2K24 MyRISE unlockables

Josh Challies
Josh Challies
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 05:04 am
Zelina Vega making an entrance to the ring in WWE 2K24.
Image via 2K Games

WWE 2K24 provides a wealth of customization options for players, but some of those need to be unlocked by playing through the two MyRISE stories. We’ve got you covered on everything you can earn.

There are two MyRISE stories to play in WWE 2K24: Undisputed and Unleashed. Both take several hours and provide a rollercoaster ride through the WWE universe, with voiceover appearances from stars past and present.

As you complete your journey through the two stories, rewards come with it, and you can see all of them here.

All WWE 2K24 Arena unlockables

A screenshot showing playable arenas in WWE 2K24.
Travel the world. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A total of 10 Arenas unlock via MyRISE, which we have detailed below and split into unlocks in the Undisputed MyRISE story and the Unleashed MyRISE story.

Undisputed MyRISE Arena unlockables

  • Arena Estatal
  • Down-Up Down-Up Arena
  • Joshi Japan
  • Summerslam – MyRISE
  • WrestleMania – MyRISE

Unleashed MyRISE Arena unlockables

  • BCW
  • Club U.K.
  • Japan Dome
  • Motion Capture Studio
  • TBD Arena

All WWE 2K24 MyRISE unlockables for MyFACTION

The MyFACTION management screen in WWE 2K24.
Bang for your buck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

18 MyFACTION cards unlock via MyRISE in WWE 2K24, which we have detailed below and split into sections for the Undisputed and Unleashed stories. You can also unlock other packs for customization, which we have not listed.

Undisputed unlockables for MyFACTION

  • Chosen – Sapphire
  • Cole Quinn – Gold
  • El Ordinario – Ruby
  • Gabriel Slade – Gold
  • Lita – Manager
  • Slade – Sapphire
  • Tavish – Gold

Unleashed unlockables for MyFACTION

  • Asuka – Ruby
  • Ava Moreno – Sapphire
  • Carly Prime – Emerald
  • Batista – Ruby
  • Geneva Rose – Gold
  • John Cena – Ruby
  • Justine – Emerald
  • Meilee “Fanny” Fan – Gold
  • Odyssey Rift – Emerald
  • The Manifestation – Emerald
  • Psycho Sally – Gold

All WWE 2K24 MyRISE Championship unlockables

A screenshot showing available Championships, two which can be unlocked via MyRISE.
More options for your universe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are three Championships unlocked via MyRISE, which we have outlined below and split into sections for the Undisputed and Unleashed stories.

Undisputed MyRISE Championship unlockables

  • Multiversal Infinite Cardboard Championship
  • Multiversal Infinite Championship

Unleashed MyRISE Championship unlockables

  • TBD Championship
Josh Challies
Staff Writer. Pokemon, Marvel, Star Wars and overall geek. Previously wrote for Yahoo Sport, Stats Perform and online news publications. Unhealthy Sandslash obsession. Also likes pizza.