All WWE 2K24 arenas and how to unlock them

WWE 2K24 takes you on a whistle-stop tour throughout WWE history to a host of live shows and main events, but those provided as standard are merely the tip of the iceberg, and there are plenty more arenas to unlock.

Recommended Videos

While the standard arenas are available immediately in WWE 2K24, like Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and live events from 2023, other arenas are unlocked as you progress through MyRISE or complete Showcase events.

If you want to unlock everything WWE 2K24 has to offer, you need to know what all the WWE 2K24 arenas are and how to unlock them—and we’ve got all the information you need.

All WWE 2K24 arenas and unlock methods

Showcase has plenty to unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A full list of all 70 WWE 2K24 arenas is available below, along with how to unlock them. The full list of WrestleMania arenas unlocked via Showcase will be updated once the game has fully released on March 8.

Arenas automatically available are marked under the how to unlock section as N/A.