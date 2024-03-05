All WWE 2K24 arenas and how to unlock them

WWE 2K24 takes you on a whistle-stop tour throughout WWE history to a host of live shows and main events, but those provided as standard are merely the tip of the iceberg, and there are plenty more arenas to unlock.
While the standard arenas are available immediately in WWE 2K24, like Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and live events from 2023, other arenas are unlocked as you progress through MyRISE or complete Showcase events.
If you want to unlock everything WWE 2K24 has to offer, you need to know what all the WWE 2K24 arenas are and how to unlock them—and we’ve got all the information you need.
All WWE 2K24 arenas and unlock methods
A full list of all 70 WWE 2K24 arenas is available below, along with how to unlock them. The full list of WrestleMania arenas unlocked via Showcase will be updated once the game has fully released on March 8.
Arenas automatically available are marked under the how to unlock section as N/A.
|Arena Name
|How to unlock
|Arena Estatal
|MyRISE
|Backlash 2023
|N/A
|BCW
|MyRISE
|Clash at the Castle
|N/A
|Club U.K.
|MyRISE
|Down-Up Down-Up Arena
|MyRISE
|ECW One Night Stand 2006
|Store
|Elimination Chamber 2023
|N/A
|Extreme Rules
|N/A
|
|Fastlane 2023
|N/A
|Hell In A Cell
|N/A
|Japan Dome
|MyRISE
|Japan Hall
|N/A
|Joshi Japan
|MyRISE
|King Of The Ring
|N/A
|LAW
|MyRISE
|Main Event
|N/A
|Mexico Plaza
|MyRISE
|Mixed Match Challenge
|N/A
|
|Money In The Bank 2023
|N/A
|Motion Capture Studio
|MyRISE
|Night Of Champions 2023
|N/A
|NXT
|N/A
|NXT 2.0
|N/A
|NXT Battleground 2023
|N/A
|NXT Gold Rush 2023
|N/A
|NXT Great American Bash 2023
|N/A
|NXT Halloween Havoc 2023
|N/A
|NXT Heatwave 2023
|N/A
|
|NXT New Year’s Evil 2023
|N/A
|NXT No Mercy 2023
|N/A
|NXT Roadblock 2023
|N/A
|NXT Spring Breakin 2023
|N/A
|NXT Stand And Deliver 2023
|N/A
|NXT Vengeance Day 2023
|N/A
|Payback 2023
|N/A
|Performance Center
|N/A
|Queen’s Crown
|N/A
|Raw
|N/A
|
|Raw 2002
|Store
|Royal Rumble 2023
|N/A
|Smackdown
|N/A
|Smackdown 2002
|Store
|Summerslam MyRISE
|MyRISE
|Summerslam 2023
|N/A
|Summerslam 1988
|Store
|Survivor Series 2023
|N/A
|TBD Arena
|MyRISE
|WCW Halloween Havoc 1997
|Store
|
|WCW Monday Night Nitro
|Store
|WrestleMania MyRISE
|MyRISE
|WrestleMania 3
|Showcase
|WrestleMania 5
|Showcase
|WrestleMania 6
|Showcase
|WrestleMania 8
|Showcase
|WrestleMania 10
|Showcase
|WrestleMania 39 – Nighttime
|N/A
|WWE Live
|N/A