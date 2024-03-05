Category:
All WWE 2K24 arenas and how to unlock them

Make sure you see all the sights.
Josh Challies
Mar 5, 2024
A ring in WWE 2K24 shown during a loading screen.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

WWE 2K24 takes you on a whistle-stop tour throughout WWE history to a host of live shows and main events, but those provided as standard are merely the tip of the iceberg, and there are plenty more arenas to unlock.

While the standard arenas are available immediately in WWE 2K24like Raw, Smackdown, NXT, and live events from 2023, other arenas are unlocked as you progress through MyRISE or complete Showcase events.

If you want to unlock everything WWE 2K24 has to offer, you need to know what all the WWE 2K24 arenas are and how to unlock them—and we’ve got all the information you need.

All WWE 2K24 arenas and unlock methods

Hulk Hogan pushing Macho Man Randy Savage.
Showcase has plenty to unlock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A full list of all 70 WWE 2K24 arenas is available below, along with how to unlock them. The full list of WrestleMania arenas unlocked via Showcase will be updated once the game has fully released on March 8.

Arenas automatically available are marked under the how to unlock section as N/A.

Arena NameHow to unlock
Arena EstatalMyRISE
Backlash 2023N/A
BCWMyRISE
Clash at the CastleN/A
Club U.K.MyRISE
Down-Up Down-Up ArenaMyRISE
ECW One Night Stand 2006Store
Elimination Chamber 2023N/A
Extreme RulesN/A
Fastlane 2023N/A
Hell In A CellN/A
Japan DomeMyRISE
Japan HallN/A
Joshi JapanMyRISE
King Of The RingN/A
LAWMyRISE
Main EventN/A
Mexico PlazaMyRISE
Mixed Match ChallengeN/A
Money In The Bank 2023N/A
Motion Capture StudioMyRISE
Night Of Champions 2023N/A
NXTN/A
NXT 2.0N/A
NXT Battleground 2023N/A
NXT Gold Rush 2023N/A
NXT Great American Bash 2023N/A
NXT Halloween Havoc 2023N/A
NXT Heatwave 2023N/A
NXT New Year’s Evil 2023N/A
NXT No Mercy 2023N/A
NXT Roadblock 2023N/A
NXT Spring Breakin 2023N/A
NXT Stand And Deliver 2023N/A
NXT Vengeance Day 2023N/A
Payback 2023N/A
Performance CenterN/A
Queen’s CrownN/A
RawN/A
Raw 2002Store
Royal Rumble 2023N/A
SmackdownN/A
Smackdown 2002Store
Summerslam MyRISEMyRISE
Summerslam 2023N/A
Summerslam 1988Store
Survivor Series 2023N/A
TBD ArenaMyRISE
WCW Halloween Havoc 1997Store
WCW Monday Night NitroStore
WrestleMania MyRISEMyRISE
WrestleMania 3Showcase
WrestleMania 5Showcase
WrestleMania 6Showcase
WrestleMania 8Showcase
WrestleMania 10Showcase
WrestleMania 39 – NighttimeN/A
WWE LiveN/A
