Is Drew McIntyre in WWE 2K24?

Hundreds of playable characters are available in WWE 2K24, including stars from the past and present, though confusion with Drew McIntyre may leave you questioning whether he is in the game—but we have the answer.

The two-time WWE Champion is an established member of the WWE roster, returning in 2017 after a three-year absence, regularly switching from heel to fan-favorite and showing a huge amount of character depth.

Despite his stature, Drew McIntyre’s inclusion in WWE 2K24 has been a topic of discussion. But we’re here to erase any doubt with a definitive answer.

Is Drew McIntyre included in the WWE 2K24 roster?

Keith Owens is also strangely absent. Image via 2K Games

There has been some confusion regarding Drew McIntyre in WWE 2K24 as he was strangely omitted from the full roster reveal, despite the fact a video on social media already revealed the overall rating of the Scottish Superstar. Despite not being on the list, Drew McIntyre is in the WWE 2K24 roster, as far as we know.

McIntyre’s first appearance in the game franchise came in WWE Smackdown vs Raw 2011, and after a four-year hiatus that followed WWE 2K14, he returned in WWE 2K18 as part of a DLC pack and has featured in every game since. Given his status, the omission from the roster list appears to be an error rather than a confirmation that he will not be included.

Drew McIntyre has an OVR of 93 in WWE 2K24, making him one of the highest-rated Superstars in the game. From the Raw ratings revealed so far, only Gunther (90), Jey Uso (90), and Cody Rhodes (93) have a higher rating among male wrestlers.

2K is yet to update the official roster with the likes of McIntyre and Keith Owens, who was also not named but has featured in promotional screenshots of the game, and changes to the roster could be made ahead of the early access release on March 5—but the likes of CM Punk and Dragon Lee may have to wait a while longer.