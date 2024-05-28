Wuthering Waves Secret Investigation quest guide – How to infiltrate the Exiles Camp

As an open-world adventure game, Wuthering Waves is filled with side quests for you to complete. While most of them follow your simple fetch quest formula and won’t give you much trouble, Secret Investigation might be the exception.

In this Wuthering Waves side quest, your Rover is tasked with infiltrating an Exiles Camp to dig out confidential information. Donning an Exile disguise, you have to avoid being detected by dogs and answer every Exile’s questions correctly to avoid blowing your cover. In this guide, I’ll show you how to complete Secret Investigation in Wuthering Waves.

How to start Secret Investigation in Wuthering Waves

Outskirts of the city. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can start Secret Investigation southwest of Jinzhou city in Wuthering Waves. Head out through the west exit and head south until you reach the Resonance Beacon before Lake Deerslumber. Look at the map for a light blue marker. Once you get to the tent, speak with Qianshan to begin the quest.

How to complete Secret Investigation in Wuthering Waves

Wait until tomorrow at 21:00

Nighttime o’clock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After collecting the Exiles’ top and Exiles’ bottom, it’s time to infiltrate the Exiles Camp. Except the time isn’t right at all: you have to wait until tomorrow at 21:00.

To change the time in Wuthering Waves, open the pause menu and look for the tiny clock icon on the bottom-right. It should be next to your mail. On this tab, select tomorrow and change the time to 21:00. Then, select Confirm and exit the pause menu.

Talk to the Exile Guard

Dogs aren’t Rover’s best friend, it seems. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this first stealth section in Wuthering Waves‘ Secret Investigation, follow these steps:

Walk slowly by following the path on the left. Only dogs can see through your disguise, so wait until the dog ahead crosses the path before getting too close. It’s also safe to deviate from the path toward the grass to distance yourself from them. Once you get to the barrier, speak with the guards to complete this objective.

Head to the upper level of the camp for investigation

To the other side. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this second stealth section in Secret Investigation, follow these steps:

Head back to where paths diverge. Instead of going to the left like before, hug the wall to the right. Then, as you avoid the second dog’s attention, head to the right near the shore. Sneak past the third security dog, then head up the stairs to reach an elevator and go up.

Distract the Exile and investigate info on the terminal

I’m just one of you, guys. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete this objective, just go up the stairs and speak with the Exile interacting with the Terminal. Here are the correct answers for Secret Investigation in Wuthering Waves:

Fu’Ze just said he needed your help with something.

just said he needed your help with something. (Wait for Qianshan’s response)

response) Both of us are not fans of hot food.

With the Exile out of the way, investigate the Terminal at the upper level of the camp. Then, head to the lower level using the elevator to investigate the barrier. When someone asks who you are, answer “I’m Qiao Yang.” Don’t blow your cover by saying you’re Rover.

The last step is to interact with the camp leader’s Terminal inside the cylindrical-shaped house. Be ready for a fight with all the Exiles once the cutscene is over.

