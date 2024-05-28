Encore and Baizhi in Wuthering waves
Images via Kuro Games. Remixed by Dot Esports
Category:
Wuthering Waves

How to wait for Mizhi to wake up in Wuthering Waves

Another waiting game.
Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: May 28, 2024

In Wuthering Waves, a handful of side quests, such as The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics III, are causing a stir as players cannot get past the wait for Mizhi to wake up message—halting progress.

No matter what you try to do, the message doesn’t seem to disappear, leading to frustration and confusion. But there’s a way to overcome the red text by having a little patience.

Wuthering Waves The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics III: How to wait for Mizhi to wake up

Wuthering Waves The Fabled Magnetic Cube: Wait for Mizhi to wake up message
Gotta wait in real-time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To wait for Mizhi to wake up, you must wait over 24 hours in real-time from when you completed the second act of the quest in Wuthering Waves. It’s similar to when you Wait for Mizhi for The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics II beforehand.

If you try to pass the in-game time, it’ll do nothing, so the only choice is to wait until tomorrow. There’s also currently a bug where, even after 24 hours, it sometimes doesn’t unlock, so if that happens, continue to play the game, and it should naturally become available after a while.

This isn’t the first quest to gatekeep players behind a 24-hour wall either, with the wait for Xiayou’s message a common quest players are equally confused by. But there are plenty of other quests to do while waiting, including trying to complete your Data Bank to get high-level Echos.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
Author
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.