How to wait for Mizhi to wake up in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, a handful of side quests, such as The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics III, are causing a stir as players cannot get past the wait for Mizhi to wake up message—halting progress.

No matter what you try to do, the message doesn’t seem to disappear, leading to frustration and confusion. But there’s a way to overcome the red text by having a little patience.

Wuthering Waves The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics III: How to wait for Mizhi to wake up

Gotta wait in real-time. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To wait for Mizhi to wake up, you must wait over 24 hours in real-time from when you completed the second act of the quest in Wuthering Waves. It’s similar to when you Wait for Mizhi for The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics II beforehand.

If you try to pass the in-game time, it’ll do nothing, so the only choice is to wait until tomorrow. There’s also currently a bug where, even after 24 hours, it sometimes doesn’t unlock, so if that happens, continue to play the game, and it should naturally become available after a while.

This isn’t the first quest to gatekeep players behind a 24-hour wall either, with the wait for Xiayou’s message a common quest players are equally confused by. But there are plenty of other quests to do while waiting, including trying to complete your Data Bank to get high-level Echos.

