How to wait for Mizhi to unravel the ultimate Mechanics in Wuthering Waves

In Wuthering Waves, one side quest, The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics II, is causing a bit of confusion among players because it reads like you have to wait for Mizhi to unravel the ultimate mechanics before it unlocks.

However, there’s no mention of how long you must wait, and you can only unlock and progress through this quest once this waiting period is over.

How to complete The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics II in Wuthering Waves – Wait for Mizhi

The wait is real. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Kuro Games.

To wait for Mizhi in Wuthering Waves, you must wait for over 24 hours from the time you receive this quest for it to unlock.

Unfortunately, you can’t try to pass the time by setting your in-game clock to 24 hours ahead (although this would be nice) or playing for one day within Wuthering Waves. The 24 hours you must wait refers to real-world hours.

However, after 24 hours, check your quest journal, and you will notice The Fabled Magnetic Cube Mechanics II quest is no longer locked, and you can begin tracking your first objective.

This isn’t the first time a quest has been locked behind a real-world timer, as it’s similar to the Exploration Quest, Shadows of the Past, where you must wait 24 real-world hours for Xiayou’s message. As you progress, you’ll encounter quests that require you to wait real-world hours. While this can be a good thing as it means you can focus elsewhere it does mean that you have to wait some time before diving back into certain quests. It can be a real dampener on your journey, especially if this is one of your only quests.

If you were hoping there was some workaround to get this Wuthering Waves quest to unlock faster, there, sadly, isn’t one. So, you’re just going to have to wait 24 real-world hours for Mizhi to do his thing before it unlocks.

