How to wait for Xiayou’s message in Wuthering Waves

There’s a lot of confusion surrounding Wuthering Waves and how it handles its quests, such as Shadows of the Past asking you to wait for a message that never seems to appear.

After getting through the first part of the quest, a message will appear asking you to “wait for Xiayou’s message.” It’s a short bit of text that sounds simple enough, but it has a lot of players in an uproar as it doesn’t tell you how long you need to wait or how you even get the message.

Several hours have passed, no message comes, and now you find yourself here looking for answers on what you need to do. So, let’s not waste another moment of your time.

How to complete Shadows of the Past in Wuthering Waves – Wait for Xiayou’s message

On the clock. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To wait for Xiayou’s message in Wuthering Waves, you must wait for over 24 hours from the time you complete the first part of the questline.

You won’t get anywhere if you try to pass the in-game timer or just play the game as normal, hoping it will continue the questline anytime soon. The quest, for whatever reason, is the only one we’ve seen so far that locks continuation behind real-world hours.

After 24 hours, the next time you sign into the game, you should be able to continue playing the quest from where you left off. We don’t know why Kuro Games decided to make this a feature and stop progress for over a day, but it’s the only way you can complete this task unless the devs decide to change how the quest works in the future.

