How to install the External Mobile Power Source in Wuthering Waves

If you came to Wuthering Waves for the cute gacha characters instead of the story, then you might get stuck on puzzles like the one asking you to install the External Mobile Power Source in Hidden Dangers in a Peaceful Life.

Resonators can do a load of things in Wuthering Waves, the most astonishing one being summoning and transforming into Echoes in the heat of battle. But did you know they also have an ability called Levitator that lets them lift items up and throw them into places without using their hands? This skill would come in super handy when you drop your snack in the middle of an unskippable cutscene and don’t feel like reaching out for it. This skill, known as Levitator, is exactly what you need to complete Hidden Dangers in a Peaceful Life in Wuthering Waves.

How to start Hidden Dangers in a Peaceful Life in Wuthering Waves

Hidden Dangers in a Peaceful Life is an Exploration Quest that unlocks after you complete the main quest, Clashing Blades, at Union level 14 in Wuthering Waves. Once that quest is out of the way, open your quest log and look for this quest under the Exploration quests tab.

Wuthering Waves: How to install the External Mobile Power Source in Hidden Dangers of a Peaceful Life

Pick it up. Screenshot by Dot Esports Slam it against the socket. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To install the External Mobile Power Source, use Levitator to pull the Induction Cells inside the tent and place them in the Induction Cell sockets on the crate and by the door in Wuthering Waves. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown.

Speak with Huaxi, the little kiddo in the jean overalls by the white tent. After a conversation, pick up one of the rectangle-shaped Induction Shells inside the tent. This is the so-called Levitator ability, which you also used early on in the story to burn some thorns. I’m sure Resonators could just pick this item with their hands, but I’m not here to judge. If you’re using a controller , this is L1 + triangle.

, this is L1 + triangle. If you’re playing with a keyboard, just press T. Take the Induction Shell to the black crate left to the ramp and throw it inside the Induction Shell Socket. If you’re using a controller , this is square.

, this is square. If you’re playing with a keyboard, left-click with your mouse. Repeat the process and pick up another Induction Shell from the tent, but this time, place it on the Induction Shell socket next to the door below the ramp. It’s safer if you just sprint there instead of using your gliding abilities; this causes the Induction Shell socket to drop.

With those steps out of the way, you’ve installed the External Mobile Power Source in Wuthering Waves and can tackle the next steps in Hidden Dangers of a Peaceful Life.

