How to complete Perspective Bender Domain puzzles in Wuthering Waves

If you thought you’d spent most of your time in Wuthering Waves watching cutscenes of cute anime characters, then you were right. But the other thing you’ll spend lots of time doing is solving puzzles.

Recommended Videos

Wuthering Waves never seems to run out of ideas to introduce new puzzles into the gameplay. From arranging Encryption blocks to shapeshifting into a puffer fish, they can get really creative. That said, none seem to be as challenging as the Perspective Bender. If you can’t solve the Perspective Bender Domain puzzle in Wuthering Waves, this guide’s for you.

Wuthering Waves: Perspective Bender Domain puzzle location

So that’s where they are. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find the Perspective Bender Domain puzzles south of Camp Overwatch, which is north of Desorock Highland in Wuthering Waves. That said, these types of puzzles don’t unlock until you complete the Restart the Radar side quest.

How to solve every Perspective Bender Domain puzzle in Wuthering Waves

Punch those glyphs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To solve Perspective Bender Domain puzzles in Wuthering Waves, match the glyphs on the ground to the blocked door ahead.

For the first room, just punch the white glyph north of the room once to match the pattern on the door. Rotate the room clockwise until you get access to the Basic Supply Chest. Then, return to the spheric device to rotate once more and access the glyph panel. To match the glyphs on the floor to the patterns on the door in this room, punch the three hexagons in the middle so they’re white. Jump on the teal-colored Flobble and deploy the glider to reach the area above. Rotate the room 90 degrees clockwise and enter the area on the right. As you stand on the floor glyphs, punch the single hexagon in the center to open the door on the left. In the next room, some monsters spawn. After you defeat them, interact with the purple device to get your rewards. Return to the spherical console in the previous room and rotate until the doors are on the top and on the bottom. Run to the hole on the bottom and jump on the Flobble to glide forward. After you defeat the enemies, it’s time to solve the final puzzle. Starting from the reset point, only change the two black hexagons in the upper left corner and the two in the upper right corner to create an arrow pointing toward the door and solve the Perspective Bender Domain puzzle in Wuthering Waves.

As a reward for completing this puzzle, you get an Advanced Supply Chest.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more