How to complete ‘Look afar at the break of dawn’ puzzle in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves seems to never run out of puzzles to throw at you. Some ask that you connect the dots, some ask that you place Encryption blocks strategically, and some apparently want you to time travel.

It’s hard not to run into random side quests while exploring Wuthering Waves‘ gorgeous open world. You could try to stick to the main objectives, but resisting the temptation of solving random puzzles to get the rewards inside rare chests and some extra Union EXP isn’t easy. That said, some puzzles are a bit harder to solve than others. In this guide, I’ll show you how to solve the “Look afar at the break of dawn” puzzle in Wuthering Waves.

How to repair the Lighthouse in Desorock in Wuthering Waves

Dot-to-dot. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After escorting the guard up the hill and protecting her from all threats, it’s time to help her fix the lighthouse. To repair the Lighthouse in Desorock in Wuthering Waves, you must match the dots in the computer. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how I did it:

Match the yellow dot on the center-left with the second yellow dot on the far left through the path on the left. Match the red dot on the far left with the red dot in the center-right by occupying two blocks to the right and three blocks downward. Match the green dot on the center-right with the green dot on the far right by occupying the one slot above them. Match the blue dot on the center-left to the blue dot on the center-right by following the path downward.

With all the dots connected, you can safely exit the puzzle screen.

How to look afar at the break of dawn in Wuthering Waves

Early in the morning. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To look afar at the break of dawn for this quest, change the time to 6:00 AM in Wuthering Waves.

You can change time by opening the pause menu and looking for a tiny clock icon on the bottom right corner of the screen. Shift through the time options until you find 6:00 AM and select the Confirm option. 6:00 AM is the break of dawn in Wuthering Waves.

When you exit the pause screen, look behind the lighthouse to solve the puzzle,and proceed to the next objective.

How to search for a treasure nearby in Wuthering Waves

After completing this step of the quest, the next objective is to search for a treasure chest nearby. Walk behind the screen you just hacked and look for a cyan light on the ground to complete this quest in Wuthering Waves.

