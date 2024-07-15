How to complete Among the Shoals and Islands in Wuthering Waves

The Among the Shoals and Islands quest in Wuthering Waves is a challenging exploration quest, and if it’s testing your patience and you’re struggling to finish it, we’ve got you covered.

After completing the Mirrored Loong’s Pearl quest in Wuthering Waves, Shicheng, the woman you rescued from the wolves, gives you a few more locations where you must perform the ritual. The location for this particular quest leads you to south of Xuanji Ridge in Mt. Firmament.

Here’s everything you need to know about completing the Among the Shoals and Islands quest in Wuthering Waves.

Wuthering Waves Among the Shoals and Islands puzzle guide

Reach the islands. Screenshot by Dot Esports Here’s where the quest starts. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you light the Altar of Radiance on the southern island of Mt. Firmament, you have to rotate it once, and the light beam should connect with one on your left side.

Burn the thorns in your way. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Follow the light beam and rotate it twice to find the next light pillar. You need to rotate the third light pillar twice, but the light is interrupted by two stones in the way, and you need to step on the right platform to pull the first stone down. Taking down the next stone requires you to use the levitator utility and burn down the thorns that block the platform to pull down the second stone and light the fourth pillar.

Rotate it twice and use the nearby Leaping Device on the ground to get onto the fifth one. After that, you need to find the ruined building and climb to the top. Turn the light pillar at the top toward the Altar of Radiance.

Rewind time. Screenshot by Dot Esports Perfectly back in mind. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Now, jump down the building and use the Chronosorter on the ground to rewind time, breaking down the stone wall and providing uninterrupted light to the last light pillar on top of the building to form Loong’s Pearl. Remember, it’s hard to climb the top floor of the ruins if you rewind time first, so follow this order to easily climb the structure rather than getting stuck.

Lastly, climb up the building, reach the platform with the black roses, stand on the mark highlighted by a yellow light, and align the Pearl with Mt. Firmament’s peak and into the Dragon’s mouth to complete the challenge.

