How to complete Mirrored Loong’s Pearl quest in Wuthering Waves

In its 1.1 update, Wuthering Waves introduces a new set of puzzle-based quests to keep you busy. Of course, combat challenges abound, but it’s rotating those pillars and lighting the way that really keeps your brain working.

Recommended Videos

To complete Mirrored Loong’s Pearl quest in Wuthering Waves, you must complete a series of challenging puzzles that culminate in aligning a Pearl with Loong Peak’s mouth. Reaching that quest objective can take a while if you’re not prepared to transform into ice cubes and set things on fire every now and then. In this guide, I’ll show you how to start and complete Mirrored Loong’s Pearl quest in Wuthering Waves.

How to start Glorious Loong’s Pearl in Wuthering Waves

Start by cooking a meal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start Glorious Loong’s Pearl in Wuthering Waves, head to the Resonance Beacon in Xuaji Ridges, make your way to the green quest marker, and follow these steps:

Eliminate the wolf enemies and save the young woman lying on the floor. Then, check on her to find out she’s alive but quite hungry. Finally, cook some Milky Fish Soup at the cooking station to your left. The ingredients you need are one Angelica, one Perilla, and one Fish. When the meal’s ready, bring it back to her.

After you feed her, the young girl reveals her true form: it’s Abby! They’re here to guide you through a series of puzzles exclusive to the new 1.1 update.

How to connect the Light Path with the Altar of Radiance in Wuthering Waves

Oh, that’s Loong. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To begin this puzzle, interact with the Altar of Initiation, the tall, blue pillar with a silver crystal next to the young girl. Then, follow these steps to complete the puzzle:

Run past the first few light pillars until you reach the last one. Rotate this light pillar three times to connect the Light Path with the Altar of Radiance. Follow the stairs to the next green quest objective. Here, rotate the light pillar just once and follow the Light Path to the next quest objective. Once you reach the next light pillar rotate it three times to connect it with the Altar of Radiance and trigger a cutscene.

To complete the Rite of Offering in Wuthering Waves, head to the location the light beam points to, stand in the yellow light on the floor, and adjust the camera so the Pearl is aligned with Loong‘s mouth in the mount peak to your left.

Completing the Rite of Offering unlocks several new related side quests in your quest log: Boundary of Yellow and White, Where the Waterfalls Meet, Among the Shoals and Islands, and Peak of the Ark-Shaped Rock. You must complete all of them before resuming Mirrored Loong’s Pearl.

How to complete Boundary of Yellow and White in Wuthering Waves

Time to rotate some pillars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interact with the Altar of Initiation in Xuanji Ridges to begin this puzzle. Here’s a step-by-step breakdown of how to complete it:

Follow the Light Path until you reach the light pillar inside the golden protective aura. To remove this protective aura, look for a golden sphere you can break on the cliff to the right. With the shield removed, defeat the Tacet Discords around the light pillar and rotate it once. Follow the light to the next light pillar. After defeating all enemies nearby, rotate the light pillar three times. To remove the golden barrier protecting the next light pillar, shoot three spheric devices in this area. The first one is to the light pillar’s left.

Hug the wall to the left and look for a Tacetite Fulminate you can pick up with your Levitator. Throw it against the wall behind you and shoot this second spherical device.

you can pick up with your Levitator. Throw it against the and shoot this second spherical device. Shoot the third spheric device up on the mountain. After defeating all enemies around this light pillar, rotate it twice and follow the light. Rotate the light pillar ahead three times to complete this puzzle.

With all the light pillars connected to the Altar of Radiance, you complete the Boundary of Yellow and White side quest in Wuthering Waves.

How to complete Where the Waterfalls Meet in Wuthering Waves

Loong in the night sky. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interact with the Altar of Initiation in between Xuanji Ridges and Tianqu Tree to begin this puzzle in Wuthering Waves. Then, follow these steps:

Rotate the first light pillar three times so it’s pointing upward. Climb up the mountain and rotate the light pillar once. Then, jump on the yellow platform to get a height boost. Rotate this light pillar twice and stand on the boosting platform to keep heading up. Rotate this light pillar once and stand on the boosting platform once again. Rotate the light pillar on the side of the cliff twice and stand in the boosting platform to reach the now active Altar of Radiance. To adjust the camera to align the Pearl with the mouth of the Loong-shaped peak, stand next to the Altar of Radiance and move the camera slightly upward and to the right.

How to complete Among the Shoals and Islands in Wuthering Waves

Fire up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interact with the Altar of Initiation northwest of Loong’s Ridge to begin this challenge. Then, follow these steps in Wuthering Waves:

Defeat the enemies around the light pillar and rotate it once. Once you reach the next light pillar, rotate it twice. Because these massive stones block the way, you must remove them. Grab the explosive flower to the second stone’s left and throw it at the thorns on the right.

Then, grab a second explosive flower. Instead of throwing it, just put it down in one of the four sensors on the ground and stand on the one next to it.

Instead of throwing it, just on the ground and stand on the one next to it. Repeat this process with the stone ahead to let the Light Path pass. Once you reach the next light pillar, rotate it twice and follow the light. Stand on the boosting device to reach the other side of the lake. When you get there, rotate the light pillar across the lake three times and follow the light once more. Climb the building and rotate the pillar above once. Head back down and interact with the spheric device below. Here, press left once to cause the building to crumble. This connects the Light Path to the Altar of Radiance. To complete Among the Shoals and Islands, stand in the light and adjust the Pearl with Loong Peak’s mouth.

How to complete Peak of the Arch-Shaped Rock in Wuthering Waves

Ice, ice, baby. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Interact with the Altar of Initiation north of Xuanji Ridges to begin this challenge. Then, follow these steps in Wuthering Waves:

Rotate the next light pillar once . Then, interact with the Echo Challenge on the right to become a Clang Blang.

. Then, interact with the Echo Challenge on the right to become a Clang Blang. To complete the challenge, position yourself on the figure on the left so it matches the figure on the right. Jump below the figure’s left “arm” and face the camera to succeed at this one.

Jump below the figure’s left “arm” and face the camera to succeed at this one. Then, rotate the next light pillar once and head to the next one.

Once again, interact with the Echo Challenge to become a Clang Bang.

Stand on the empty spot on the upper right of the left figure to complete this challenge and connect the Light Path to the Altar of Radiance.

To complete the Rite of Offering, align the Pearl with Loong Peak’s mouth above you.

How to complete Glorious Loong: The Last Rite in Wuthering Waves

Mirrored Loong’s Pearl, completed. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To complete Glorious Loong’s Pearl, head to the marked destination in Xuanji Ridges, stand in the fireplace, and wait until night. You actually don’t need to change the time using the pause menu’s clock here.

Head to where the meteor fell in the center of the lake and activate the barrier with the meteor. Inside awaits a series of combat challenges you can easily clear with a solid team of well-built characters. If you need your help figuring out the best builds and best teams for Wuthering Waves, we’ve got you covered.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy