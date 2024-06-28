How to find Loong’s Pearl in Wuthering Waves

Loong’s Pearl is a new ascension item added in the recent Wuthering Waves 1.1 update that appears on a new island. But you can only find it in a very niche area.

Recommended Videos

The item is required for many of the 1.1 upcoming banner characters, so knowing where to grind for it during the daily reset is pivotal to farming as many as possible when leveling up your characters.

Loong’s Pearl Location in Wuthering Waves

Lots of Loong’s. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can find Loong’s Pearl ascension materials in Loong’s Rest, an area on the new Mt. Firmament map added in the Wuthering Waves 1.1 update.

You can find it in two locations. There’s a group of eight around the Resonance Beacon by the lake and many more within the underground tunnel systems under Loong’s Rest and Loong’s Crest.

If you start from the lake and make your way to the cave in a straight line, you should be able to pick up around 20+ Pearls, which should be more than enough for now.

This is the only area where you can find Loong’s Pearl, which is the main ascension material needed for the latest banner Jinhsi, as well as many of the new characters added in the recent patch.

You can find Loong’s Pearl on a tall stem plant. You can also collect two pearls when you find one, so you only need to find a couple of plants to get enough materials to get Jinhsi and other characters up to your current level cap.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy