What is the Wuthering Waves daily reset time?

Like other live service gacha games, Wuthering Waves relies on daily missions and rewards to keep players returning. So knowing when the reset time is is essential to getting in, grabbing the free goodies, and getting out before the addiction bug bites.

Recommended Videos

When the game resets daily, new quests and unlockables become available, incentivizing players to return multiple days and keep playing the game for new content. Not everyone can play every hour of the day, so knowing when you can dive in and what you can get is crucial for maximizing your enjoyment.

Wuthering Waves daily reset time, explained

The daily reset time in Wuthering Waves occurs whenever the regional server’s time hits 04:00. For example, Europe’s clock is set to GMT timezone, so at 04:00 GMT, the daily quests will unlock each day.

You can check how long you have between dailies by going into your Guidebook through the main menu and clicking Activity at the top. There will be a countdown clock for how long until those sets of missions reset, the same time used for everything else.

Most players should be sleeping when the reset occurs, so when you wake up each morning, feel free to log in and complete all your dailies to get all the rewards on offer.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more