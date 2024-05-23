How to get the Milky Fish Soup recipe in Wuthering Waves

Making food in Wuthering Waves is not only important for keeping your stamina up during your travels, but for completing missions, and Milky Fish Soup is needed for just that.

One NPC requires you to make them Milky Fish Soup for a specific quest that shouldn’t take too much effort—unlike some other quests, unless you can’t be bothered to hunt for ingredients.

The NPC is named Xuanyin, and she can be found next to the Resonance Nexus in Jinzhou as she studies a nearby cat. When you speak to her, she will ask that you help her make some Milky Fish Soup for the cat, so she can try to use her animal translator to understand its thoughts. Creating Milky Fish Soup requires only three specific ingredients, and they are all found in the area around the city.

Here is how to make Milky Fish Soup in Wuthering Waves, for you or for your NPC friends.

Making Milky Fish Soup in Wuthering Waves

Creamy and delicious. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Milky Fish Soup, you will first need to speak to Xuanyin to begin her quest, “Listen to Animals’ Words: Translation of Cat’s Language.” Afterward, you’ll need three specific ingredients from your travels:

One Fish

One Angelica

One Perilla

Fish can be found scattered around the world in bodies of water, seen swimming around clearly. You can simply walk into the water and pick them up like an item. You can also buy Fish and Angelica with Shell Credits from Mahe’s Grocery in Jinzhou, while Perilla can be found north of the Resonance Beacon in the Huanglong-Central Plains, identified by its purple flowers.

After you’ve gathered these items, head over to the nearest Cooking station and create the dish for Xuanyin.

