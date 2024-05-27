How to clean the Mud Chest in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves is full of interesting mechanics that help you solve puzzles, from Sensors to track resources to a Levitator that lets you pick up items. But the toughest tool to snag is the one for cleaning mud from chests.

Recommended Videos

Most of the Utility tools in Wuthering Waves are tied to the main quests. After all, Kuro Games wouldn’t want any player to miss out on the fun of grappling to the rooftops of every house in Jinzhou. I’m sure the residents won’t mind. That said, there is one Utility tool that you can’t get unless you’re committed to clearing all the side quests, and it’s the one that lets you clean mud from chests. In this guide, I’ll show you how to unlock the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip to clean muddy chests in Wuthering Waves.

How to open the Muddy Chest in Wuthering Waves

Mud, begone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To clean the Mud Chest, you first need to unlock the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip, a black and golden Utility item you unlock during the Stygian Lacrimosa Exploration Quest in Wuthering Waves. With this item equipped, press T on the keyboard or hold L1 and press triangle on a controller to clear the mud and access the Basic Supply Chest.

How to unlock the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip in Wuthering Waves

Green quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip, progress through the Stygian Lacrimosa Exploration Quest until Dr. Jiyue asks you to find a suitcase he lost in the Dim Forest in Wuthering Waves. This suitcase contains the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip, which helps you clear mud.

If you haven’t unlocked the Stygian Lacrimosa Exploration Quest yet, farm Union EXP until you get to level 21. At this point, this side quest should appear in your quest log under the Exploration tab.

This quest involves helping detox the Dim Forest, especially the Feilian Beringal boss fight arena. But before you can do that, you must retrieve Dr. Jiyue’s suitcase with the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip.

Once you find the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip in Stygian Lacrimosa, you can equip it as one of your Utility tools. Either press E on the keyboard or hold the left arrow and press R1 on a controller to access the Utility menu.

While this Utility tool is tied to this Exploration Quest, you can use it outside this area as well, just like you did with the Sensor. With the Ultrasonic Pulse Chip equipped, approach the muddy chest in Wuthering Waves and press T on the keyboard or hold L1 and press triangle on a controller to remove the mud. This process also works for enemies covered in mud and areas blocked with mud.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more