How to claim the free Echo Starter Pack in Wuthering Waves

Getting favorable odds in a Gacha game like Wuthering Waves is like finding a needle in a haystack. Still, there are ways, like the free Echo Starter Pack, which gives you costless items to level up faster and even convenes to get better resonators.

Apart from using the Wuthering Waves codes to earn goodies, Epic Games also offers a free Echo Starter Pack. The bundle has one starter pack, which can be unlocked in the store for free, an incomplete Echo item, 10 Premium Tuners, and five Advanced Sealed Tubes, which is a huge boon if you’re trying to grind through the early game. So, how can you redeem it before it expires in Wuthering Waves?

The Echo Starter Pack in Wuthering Waves: How to get

Time to get powerful with free goodies. Image via Kuro Games

To redeem the Echo Starter Pack, follow the steps given below:

Head over to the Epic Games Store and log into your account. (If you don’t have an account, make sure to create one with a working email ID) Navigate your way to the Wuthering Waves and purchase it. As the game is free, this is just a formality to claim the pack. After that, head to the Add-Ons section and buy the Starter Echo Pack, which is also free to claim. After that, head over to the email ID connected to your Epic Games account, and you should receive a code for the pack. If you haven’t received the mail, check your spam folder. Then, open your game and use your terminal to redeem the code. The free items will be added to your inventory. Make sure to check the game’s starter pack store, as you can claim the free bundle there as well.

If you have trouble redeeming the code, you can use our guide to troubleshoot. Keep in mind that the offer expires on June 23, 2024, at 10 a.m. CT, so you need to claim the pack quickly and keep it in your inventory.

