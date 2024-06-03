All Wuthering Waves 1.1 compensation rewards and how to claim them

A new round of Wuthering Waves compensation rewards has started. Developer Kuro Games is giving players free rolls and other items to make up for major gameplay and translation issues the game had during release. You can get some of these items today. Here’s how.

Full list of Wuthering Waves compensation rewards (June 2024)

A bunch of rewards are available today. Screenshot by Dot Esports

10,000 Podcast Experience: That’s 10 free tiers of Pioneer Podcast rewards to compensate for the event’s schedule adjustment, which will now end earlier, on June 27. 160 Astrite: This equals one Convene roll in any banner to make up for translation errors under specific language settings in the Featured Weapon Convene of Verdant Summit. You’ll receive this regardless of the language you play in. 10 Radiant Tides, five Forging Tides, and 20 Crystal Solvents: The dev is given these away due to the issues mentioned above and problems with the Echo System. That’s 10 free rolls in the Jiyan banner or any upcoming Featured Resonator Convene, five free rolls in the Featured Weapon Convene, and 1,200 Waveplates. 160 Astrite and 600,000 Shell Credits: To compensate for the excessive amount of Shell Credits gained when recycling certain Echoes. 1,000,000 Shell Credits: As further compensation for recycling errors.

You can claim these Wuthering Waves compensation rewards from the game’s Mail until June 28, 2024. But some of them are restricted. Only players who created characters and unlocked the mailbox feature before May 30 can claim rewards two (160 Astrite) and four (160 Astrite and 600,000 Shell Credits). Everyone else can claim the other rewards (10,000 Podcast Experience along with 10 Radiant Tides, five Forging Tides, and 20 Crystal Solvents) before the deadline.

The one million Shell Credits reward will only be available on June 10, restricted to players who unlocked the mailbox before May 30. It expires on July 3. Aside from this, it’s unclear if Wuthering Waves players will get a new round of compensation soon since Kuro fixed all these issues.

