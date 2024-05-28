Best Jianxin team comps in Wuthering Waves

Although Jianxin looks like a peaceful monk, she’s always looking for a good fight and can pack a punch as long as you have the right team. Here are the best team compositions for Jianxin in Wuthering Waves.

Recommended Videos

Best Jianxin teams in Wuthering Waves

1) Verina, Jianxin, Jiyan

Timeless classic. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This is the default team for Jianxin in Wuthering Waves, where she acts as a sub-DPS. The main advantage of this team is that Jianxin’s Outro Skill buff affects Jiyan’s attacks inside his Resonance Liberation, increasing their damage by 38 percent. The same works for Calcharo, in case you don’t have Jiyan.

To take full advantage of this buff, you have to charge Jiyan’s Resonance Liberation, swap to Jianxin, deal enough damage to proc an Outro/Intro skill, then switch back to Jiyan and unleash his Liberation. Verina is purely for healing in this team, but if you don’t have her, feel free to use Baizhi.

2) Jianxin, Rover, Jiyan

Maximum damage. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since Jianxin can heal and provide shields, you can swap the healer for someone more offensive. This composition has Jianxin as the main support/sustain teamed up with two DPS/sub-DPS characters. Such a “glass cannon” approach can work well if you’re confident in your dodging and parrying skills, and it’s also a team I’ve been rocking with for quite some time.

You can equip Jianxin with a more supportive build to buff and sustain the rest of the team. The DPS characters don’t matter too much. As mentioned before, Jiyan and Calcharo have great synergy with Jianxin, but you can always go with Rover, Encore, Sanhua, or others.

3) Jianxin, Yangyang, Rover

If you’re on a budget. Screenshot by Dot Esports

For a more free-to-play-friendly team composition, you can go for Jianxin and Yangyang as supports/sub-DPS and Rover as your primary damage dealer. Yangyang provides Resonance Energy for the next character, which is something Jianxin needs, and both of their Resonance Liberations can constantly group up enemies.

Spectro Rover is a fairly strong DPS character as long as you have the right build. Set the Rover up using Jinaxin’s or Yanyang’s Liberations and deal damage while the enemies are stuck in the wind.

4) Verina, Mortefi, Jianxin

The true power of kung-fu. Screenshot by Dot Esports

This team uses Jianxin as the main DPS. Although it’s not the most optimal team, I know some of you want to main Jianxin, and you can do that with the right team. To complement Jianxin, you need a solid sub-DPS character, like Mortefi or Aalto.

Mortefi grants a 38 percent Heavy Attack DMG buff with his Outro Skill, as well as extra damage if you used his Resonance Liberation before swapping to Jianxin. Mortefi is generally a better option, but you can also go for Aalto to get a 23 percent Aero DMG bonus when using his Outro Skill.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more