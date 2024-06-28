Best Danjin team comps in Wuthering Waves

If you haven’t had much luck with pulls in Wuthering Waves, you might still need a decent DPS character to lead the charge for your team. And there’s a decent four-star choice who has the potential to be one of the deadliest sword-wielders in the game: Danjin.

Danjin is a four-star Havoc user who can rival the DPS capabilities of other five-star characters, such as Calcharo and Jiyan. She wields a sword in battle, has a useful form of self-healing, and can even support other Havoc users in your team compositions as a main DPS or sub DPS.

Here are the best team compositions for Danjin in Wuthering Waves.

Best teams for Danjin in Wuthering Waves

Rover (Havoc)/Danjin/Verina

Image via Kuro Games

Havoc Rover is one of the strongest characters in the game, and Danjin can boost Havoc damage by 23 percent with her Outro skill to make the main character an unstoppable force in the field. By pairing Danjin’s Outro with the MC’s Intro, they can combine for unreal burst damage against multiple different enemies.

Verina, on the other hand, is the best healer in the game and should keep both Rover and Danjin topped up as they zoom in and out of a fight. She’ll need to keep her distance, though, so she can charge up her Concerto Energy to heal the next character in line.

Danjin/Mortefi/Verina

Image via Kuro Games

Since Danjin uses her heavy attack, Chaoscleave, to heal herself in the middle of a fight, Mortefi boosts heavy attacks by amplifying the damage type by 38 percent for a whopping 14 seconds. It maximizes Danjin’s damage as a main DPS, while Mortefi supports his fellow DPS with his own powerful skills.

Again, Verina is needed as the group’s ever-trusty healer, acting as an emergency patch whenever Danjin’s self-healing isn’t enough to sustain her in a tough fight, or if Mortefi has taken too much damage while charging up to transition over to Danjin.

