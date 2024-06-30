Wuthering Waves‘ v1.1 Thaw of Eons update has added a whole area of Mt. Firmament, which has new creatures, including the Frostbug.

Recommended Videos

While you cannot capture the Frostbug’s Echo in Wuthering Waves like other Tacet Discords, you can kill them to get 20 Astrite per elimination. Astrites are essential to convene in different banners to pull for characters, so keeping a high stock enhances your chances of getting the desired Resonators.

Here is everything you need to know to find all the Frostbug locations in Wuthering Waves.

All Frostbug locations in Wuthering Waves, listed

Gotta find them all! Remix by Dot Esports

Frostbugs are spread all over the island of Mt. Firmament, and they’re surrounded by ice blocks, which also give out loot when broken using a melee or ranged weapon. They are unique creatures who huddle up and go underground if you go close to them, so you must use a ranged attacker like Mortefi or Chixia to kill them from a distance.

Even though they might look defenseless, you can’t kill them by just shooting. You need to find a small yellow weak point on the back of their heads to eliminate them in one shot; otherwise, they won’t die. Now, let’s dive into the locations where you can find them on Mt. Firmament. You can also follow the markings given on the map above from left to right to follow along with the list below.

Frostbug number Location Description 1 It’s at the trail’s starting point toward Hongzhen town, inside a water body left of the Resonance Beacon present here. 2 North of the previous Resonance Beacon between two secluded islands. 3 Extreme South of Xuanji Ridges, on the most remote island. 4 Reach the Resonance Nexus near Hongzhen town, drop down to the right side, and find a small water body. The area is surrounded by Dwarf Cassowary Tacet Discord. 5 Go straight north from the same Resonance Nexus near Hongzhen town to find a remote island with Frostbug. 6 Take the western Resonance Beacon of Loong’s Ridge and jump down the bridge to find the Frostbug. 7 Again from the same Resonance Beacon, go backwards and find an isolated island towards the sea. 8 Take the central Resonance Beacon of Loong’s Crest and go towards the Spearback Tacet Discord. Go past it and turn right to climb the ridges and find the Frostbug at the edge. 9 Use the Loong’s Rest eastern Resonance Beacon and find the jump pads to climb up the waterfall. After jumping twice, go past the Lava Larva enemies and toward the waterfall origination, and you should spot the Frostbug. 10 Use the most south-eastern Resonance Beacon of Mt. Firmament and go behind the mountains, and you should spot the creature on the beach.

After defeating all the Frostbugs in Wuthering Waves, you should unlock a Push Past the Bugs trophy and gain an additional 20 Astrite. Moreover, it should also help you increase your Exploration progress for Mt. Firmament to get rewards at the Pioneer Association.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy