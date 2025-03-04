WoW Undermine(d) Easter egg perfectly sums up British summer

World of Warcraft: The War Within’s latest update is here, and it’s been gathering players’ attention with new content. But amidst joining Cartels and finishing fresh quests, players spotted an Easter egg that perfectly captures the British Summer.

On March 1 on Reddit, shortly after the Undermine(d) patch went live, one player shared a picture of an NPC sitting in a some sort of barrel, which is reminiscent of a garbage bin. They also compared it to a popular photo of one Brit sitting in a garbage bin that made its rounds in summer 2022, which is likely the inspiration behind this Easter egg.

The bald Great Britain citizen was then recorded dipping in his water-filled garbage bin with a drink in his hand, and the WoW NPC is doing the exact same thing. Well, the weather might be the main difference, because the Brit was caught in the act in the scorching sun, while it doesn’t seem so sunny in the Undermine city, which is likely where the NPC is located. Nothing wrong with enjoying a drink on your backyard in a trash bin, regardless the weather!

Those who ever experienced summer in the United Kingdom know heat waves are, unfortunately, more and more common in recent years. This prompts citizens to search for new ways of cooling off, though, filling a garbage can was never on my bingo card.

The latest patch brought much more to the table than just Easter eggs. The list includes a new raid, but also a fresh mount, zone, and much more.

