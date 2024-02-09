WoW SoD: How to get the Spirit of the Alpha Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Spirit of the Alpha Rune is a new Shaman ability added in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two.

This ability infuses your target with the power of the alpha wolf, increasing their threat generation by 45 percent for 30 minutes. You can only apply it to one target, but you can cast it on anyone, not just yourself. Ideally, you’ll use it on a tank to make them generate more threat. You can get this Rune no matter if you’re a DPS, tank, or a healing Shaman. So, here’s how to get the Spirit of the Alpha Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get the Spirit of the Alpha Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

The Spirit of the Alpha Rune location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic Make the jump. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To learn the Spirit of the Alpha ability, you need to get the Rune of the Alpha. You get this from the Echo of the Alpha item that you’ll find in Thousand Needles, the zone south of the Barrens.

First, head to Freewind Post, the Horde’s hub in Thousand Needles. When you get there, take the bridge leading to north. Follow the path until you reach the third bridge, then look down over the left side of the bridge. You will see a big stone shaped like a mushroom, and you have to jump down and land on it.

On the stone, there’s a Weathered Cache. Loot it—when you open the chest, you’ll find the Echo of the Alpha item. Use the item and you will learn the ability. There are no extra steps you need to take. Just get to Thousand Needles, walk across two bridges, and make the jump to the mushroom-like stone before the third bridge. While you’re there, you might as well complete a few quests or farm some Silk.