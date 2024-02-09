Category:
World of Warcraft

WoW SoD: How to get the Spirit of the Alpha Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

It only takes one quick trip to Thousand Needles.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 9, 2024 06:37 am
WoW Classic Shaman standing next to a totem in Silverpine Forest
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Spirit of the Alpha Rune is a new Shaman ability added in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery phase two. 

Recommended Videos

This ability infuses your target with the power of the alpha wolf, increasing their threat generation by 45 percent for 30 minutes. You can only apply it to one target, but you can cast it on anyone, not just yourself. Ideally, you’ll use it on a tank to make them generate more threat. You can get this Rune no matter if you’re a DPS, tank, or a healing Shaman. So, here’s how to get the Spirit of the Alpha Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery.

How to get the Spirit of the Alpha Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

To learn the Spirit of the Alpha ability, you need to get the Rune of the Alpha. You get this from the Echo of the Alpha item that you’ll find in Thousand Needles, the zone south of the Barrens. 

First, head to Freewind Post, the Horde’s hub in Thousand Needles. When you get there, take the bridge leading to north. Follow the path until you reach the third bridge, then look down over the left side of the bridge. You will see a big stone shaped like a mushroom, and you have to jump down and land on it. 

On the stone, there’s a Weathered Cache. Loot it—when you open the chest, you’ll find the Echo of the Alpha item. Use the item and you will learn the ability. There are no extra steps you need to take. Just get to Thousand Needles, walk across two bridges, and make the jump to the mushroom-like stone before the third bridge. While you’re there, you might as well complete a few quests or farm some Silk

related content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Redirect Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic Rogue standing in Tirisfal Glades
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Redirect Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Sacred Shield Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Paladin is casting a heal in WoW SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Sacred Shield Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Cozy Sleeping Bag in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Troll sleeping in Hillsbrad Foothills
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Cozy Sleeping Bag in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article 10 WoW SoD players have already hit max level and cleared Gnomeregan just 13 hours after phase 2 dropped
Two Gnomes running from Gnomeregan
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
10 WoW SoD players have already hit max level and cleared Gnomeregan just 13 hours after phase 2 dropped
Tom Foley Tom Foley Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Steady Shot Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Needltooth is posing for a picture
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Steady Shot Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 9, 2024
Related Content
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Redirect Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
WoW Classic Rogue standing in Tirisfal Glades
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Redirect Skill Book in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Sacred Shield Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Paladin is casting a heal in WoW SoD
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Sacred Shield Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get Cozy Sleeping Bag in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Troll sleeping in Hillsbrad Foothills
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get Cozy Sleeping Bag in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 9, 2024
Read Article 10 WoW SoD players have already hit max level and cleared Gnomeregan just 13 hours after phase 2 dropped
Two Gnomes running from Gnomeregan
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
10 WoW SoD players have already hit max level and cleared Gnomeregan just 13 hours after phase 2 dropped
Tom Foley Tom Foley Feb 9, 2024
Read Article WoW SoD: How to get the Steady Shot Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Needltooth is posing for a picture
Category:
World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW SoD: How to get the Steady Shot Rune in WoW Classic Season of Discovery
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 9, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.