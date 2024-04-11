WoW SoD: How to complete the Into the Depths quest in Season of Discovery

Into the Depths is a quest that sends you straight to Sunken Temple, the new raid in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery.

This quest tasks you to venture deep into the Sunken Temple raid and find the Altar of Hakkar. Into the Depths is a part of a quest chain, and you will get your reward at the end. Since Sunken Temple is a raid in Season of Discovery (instead of a normal dungeon like the original WoW), you can complete it with your raid members. Here’s how to complete the Into the Depths quest in Season of Discovery.

How to start the Into the Depths quest in Season of Discovery

The Sunken Temple quest location (Alliance on the left, Horde on the right). Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

While the Alliance starts Into the Depths in Feralas in Feathermoon Stronghold from Angelas Moonbreeze at coordinates 31.8, 45.6, the Horde can get it from Witch Doctor Uzer’i in Camp Mojache. Both NPCs are located in Feralas. This quest is the first in the quest chain.

Marvon Rivetseeker location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

After completing this quest, travel to Tanaris and find Marvon Rivetseeker in the middle of the desert at coordinates 52.6, 45.8. He will then give you the quest called The Stone Circle, and you have to travel to Ratchet to get the item from his workshop. The item is on the left of the entrance at coordinates 63, 38. Fetch the item and return it to Tanaris.

Once you have completed these quests, you can accept the Into the Depths quest from Marvon Rivetseeker. Don’t skip any of these steps because you won’t get the Into the Depths quest.

How to complete the Into the Depths quest in Season of Discovery

The Pit of Refuse location. Screenshot by Dot Esports. Remix by Izabela Tomakic

Completing the Into the Depths quest is the easy part, and I recommend waiting until raid night to finish it because you need to interact with a shrine deep in the Sunken Temple. The shrine is atop the stairs in The Pit of Refuse, where Atal’alarion spawns.

After interacting with it, you get the Secret of the Circle quest. Simply interact with the green rocks in the back of the boss room and complete it.

