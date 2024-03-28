WoW SoD: How to get to Sunken Temple in Season of Discovery

World of Warcraft Classic announced upcoming plans to add the Sunken Temple as the latest raid in Season of Discovery phase three. Whether it’s been decades since your last trip or if you’ve never seen the dungeon, you might want to know where to find the Sunken Temple.

Recommended Videos

The Sunken Temple in World of Warcraft Classic is a dungeon that has been re-formatted into a 20-person raid. Considering the new max level cap in phase three, this will be a level 50 raid with eight total bosses including several new additions. Although the instance entrance remains in the same position as vanilla World of Warcraft, it’s never too late for a fresher course.

Where to find Sunken Temple in WoW SoD

The Temple of Atal’Hakkar is nestled in the center of this mire. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Sunken Temple in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery can be found in the Swamp of Sorrows. The Temple of Atal’Hakkar, which houses the Sunken Temple instance, is found in the large body of water in the center of the region. Once in the zone, you’ll need to swim to the middle of this massive swamp and ascend the ziggurat to enter the dungeon.

The path to the Swamp of Sorrow zone itself will look very different depending on your faction. For Alliance players, the easiest way is to go south from Stormwind until you reach Duskwood, then travel west through the Deadwind Pass until you reach the Swamp of Sorrows.

For Horde players, the journey is far less continent. Your best bet is to travel from Orgimmar to Ratchet and take the boat to Booty Bap in Stranglethorn Vale. From here, go north through Stranglethorn Vale through the Blasted Lands. This is a high level zone even for level 50, so stick to the road until you hit the Swamp of Sorrows. Once here, I recommend picking up the flight path in your faction’s respective outpost.

Much like Gnomeregan in phase two, Sunken Temple will likely remain an endgame hub for this phase. Alongside the revamped raid, phase three will also introduce Nightmare Incursions and new Runes.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more