All new Runes in WoW Season of Discovery phase 3

World of Warcraft Season of Discovery phase three is coming out on April 4 and each class will get six new Runes.

Runes, or new abilities, are spells specific to Season of Discovery, and every new phase adds more. They are tied to your gear, and you can easily swap them as long as you’re out of combat. Phase three already sounds promising with Sunken Temple as a 20-man raid, Nightmare Incursions PvE event, and new PvP rewards. Here are all the confirmed Runes in Season of Discovery.

List of all new Runes in WoW Season of Discovery phase three

All classes are getting six new Runes. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

All classes will get six new Runes. This time around, you’ll find more Runes while leveling, but you’ll also unlock new abilities when you reach level 50. Here are all the new runes in Season of Discovery phase three.

Druid

Gore: Striking a target with Lacerate, Swipe, or Maul has a 15 percent chance to reset the cooldown on Mangle (Bear) and grant 10 Rage. Striking a target with Mangle (Cat) or Shred has a five percent chance to reset the cooldown on Tiger’s Fury.

Striking a target with Lacerate, Swipe, or Maul has a 15 percent chance to reset the cooldown on Mangle (Bear) and grant 10 Rage. Striking a target with Mangle (Cat) or Shred has a five percent chance to reset the cooldown on Tiger’s Fury. Improved Barkskin: Your Barkskin can now be cast on allies, no longer penalizes melee combat speed or spellcasting time, and can be cast while shapeshifted.

Hunter

Lock and Load: Each time one of your traps is triggered, your next Shot ability within 20 seconds costs no mana and does not incur a cooldown.

Each time one of your traps is triggered, your next Shot ability within 20 seconds costs no mana and does not incur a cooldown. Focus Fire: Consumes all applications of Frenzy from your pet, increasing your ranged attack speed by three percent, and granting four Focus to your pet for each application of Frenzy consumed. Lasts 20 seconds. Your pet gains Frenzy each time it uses a Basic Attack, increasing its melee attack speed by six percent, stacking up to five times.

Consumes all applications of Frenzy from your pet, increasing your ranged attack speed by three percent, and granting four Focus to your pet for each application of Frenzy consumed. Lasts 20 seconds.

Mage

Deep Freeze: Stuns target for five seconds. Only usable on Frozen targets. Deals 578 to 673 damage to targets permanently immune to Stun.

Stuns target for five seconds. Only usable on Frozen targets. Deals 578 to 673 damage to targets permanently immune to Stun. Balefire Bolt: Unleash a reality-distorting burst of raw magic at your enemy, dealing 350 to 525 Spellfire damage. Each time you cast Balefire Bolt, the damage of your next Balefire Bolt within 30 sec will be increased by 10 percent and your Spirit will be decreased by 10 percent for 30 seconds, both stacking up to 10 times. If your Spirit reaches zero as a consequence, you will immediately die. This spell will be checked against the lower of the target’s Arcane and Fire resists.

Paladin

Improved Sanctuary: Increases the damage prevented by your Blessing of Sanctuary by 100 percent, and increases damage done by your Blessing of Sanctuary by 30 percent of your shield block value.

Increases the damage prevented by your Blessing of Sanctuary by 100 percent, and increases damage done by your Blessing of Sanctuary by 30 percent of your shield block value. Wrath: Your Consecration damage can now be critical strikes, and damage from your Exorcism, Holy Shock, Holy Wrath, and Consecration spells gains additional critical strike chance equal to your melee critical strike chance.

Priest

Pain and Suffering: Mind Flay refreshes the duration of your Shadow Word: Pain on the target back to its maximum duration.

Mind Flay refreshes the duration of your Shadow Word: Pain on the target back to its maximum duration. Surge of Light: Critical spellcasts cause your next Smite, Flash Heal, or Binding Heal cast within 15 seconds to be instant cast.

Rogue

Honor Among Thieves: When any player in your party critically hits with a spell or ability, you gain a combo point on your current target. This effect cannot occur more than once every second.

When any player in your party critically hits with a spell or ability, you gain a combo point on your current target. This effect cannot occur more than once every second. Cut to the Chase: Your Eviscerate and Envenom abilities refresh either your Slice and Dice or your Blade Dance duration to its five combo point maximum. If both are active, only the one with the shortest remaining duration will be refreshed.

Shaman

Mental Dexterity: Dealing damage with your melee weapons increases your Attack Power by 100 percent of your Intellect, and your spell damage and healing by 30 percent of your total Attack Power for one minute.

Dealing damage with your melee weapons increases your Attack Power by 100 percent of your Intellect, and your spell damage and healing by 30 percent of your total Attack Power for one minute. Riptide: Heals a friendly target for 458 to 498 and another 486 for 15 seconds. Your next Chain Heal cast on that primary target within 15 seconds will consume the healing over time effect and increase the amount of the Chain Heal by 25 percent. This spell also triggers Ancestral Awakening.

Warlock

Pandemic: Periodic damage from your Corruption, Unstable Affliction, Curse of Agony, Immolate, Curse of Doom, and Siphon Life abilities can now be critical strikes.

Periodic damage from your Corruption, Unstable Affliction, Curse of Agony, Immolate, Curse of Doom, and Siphon Life abilities can now be critical strikes. Summon Felguard: Summons a Felguard under the command of the Warlock. The Felguard benefits from all talents and effects that trigger from or benefit any of your other Demon minions.

Warrior

Taste for Blood: Whenever your Rend ability causes damage, your Overpower ability will activate for nine seconds or one attack. This effect will not occur more than once every six seconds.

Whenever your Rend ability causes damage, your Overpower ability will activate for nine seconds or one attack. This effect will not occur more than once every six seconds. Sword and Board: When your Devastate and Revenge abilities deal damage they have a 30 percent chance of refreshing the cooldown of your Shield Slam ability and reducing its Rage cost by 100 percent for five seconds.

