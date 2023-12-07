WoW SoD: How to change your Runes in WoW Classic Season of Discovery

Rune Engraving is arguably the best new addition to World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. After you collect a rune, you can apply it to your armor to gain a new ability. But what if you have two runes for the same armor piece? Can you change them?

Since Rune Engraving is very similar to Enchanting, players are wondering whether it’s possible to replace your runes, and if so, whether you need to collect the old rune again to reapply it. If you’re wondering, worry not, as I’ll tell you everything you need to know about how to change runes in WoW Classic SoD.

Can you change runes in WoW Classic SoD?

Rune Engraving is a new system added just for Season of Discovery. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Yes, you can. More importantly, you should change runes and experiment. Every rune in SoD gives you new passive or active abilities that can come in handy in different situations.

Best of all, changing runes is free. You don’t need to spend any gold or items to change runes. So, there’s really no reason why you shouldn’t change them. On my Paladin, I change runes whenever I need to tank a dungeon, and afterward, I switch back to my DPS runes.

How to change runes in WoW Classic SoD

Open the character screen and select the rune you want. Screenshot by Dot Esports Afterward, click the piece of equipment where you want to engrave the rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports Confirm by clicking “yes” to replace the existing rune. Screenshot by Dot Esports Wait for around three seconds. Screenshot by Dot Esports Done. Enjoy the new rune, and feel free to change back anytime. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just follow these few simple steps to change your Runes:

Open your character screen.

Select the rune you want on the right side of the character screen, where all the runes are located.

Select the item you want to enchant the rune to (it doesn’t matter if it already has a rune).

Click on the item.

Wait for rune engraving to finish.

Experiment with your new ability!

It’s really that simple. Change runes as much as you want, whenever you want. Like I said, it’s not nearly as inconvenient as changing talent points.

How to find new runes in WoW Classic SoD

Each class has its own set of rune engravings, but they all have different requirements to unlock. This could involve finishing a quest, talking to an NPC, visiting certain locations, and gaining reputation with the Azeroth Commerce Authority or Durotar Trading and Logistics.

We have plenty of WoW SoD guides that will show you how to get runes for each class, so check them out if you’re struggling to find your runes.