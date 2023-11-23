WoW players don’t want Blizzard to repeat this Dragonflight mistake in The War Within

The War Within is the next World of Warcraft expansion that’s set to launch in Nov. 2024 with a ton of fresh features like Hero talents and Delves. WoW players want Blizzard Entertainment to learn from its past mistakes and to avoid the one big issue Dragonflight had.

According to user Mishartwist’s post on WoW’s subreddit from Nov. 22, the worst part of Dragonflight as an expansion was parts of the story being locked behind the Renown grind. Precisely because of this, fans are asking Blizzard to avoid doing this again in The War Within expansion. Although you can easily access major campaign quests without grinding Renown, or reputation, there are still special questlines like the Tyr and Green Dragonflight that require you to farm world quests and events before you reach a certain Renown level that unlocks them.

“As such, I was locked out of the questlines that showed major story elements like Ysera swapping with Malfurion to come back to Azeroth, or the entire Tyr questline. I didn’t play 10.1, but coming back for 10.2 on a new character I attempted to do things in order, but at the end of the campaign I had no idea why Tyr is standing with the other NPCs at the end of the Emerald Dream campaign. No idea why Malfurion wasn’t there with them in the literal Emerald Dream,” Mishartwist writes.

Again, these chapters are simply additions to the main story of Dragonflight, but if you come back in the middle of the expansion, you’ll be clueless as to what’s really going on. The events in these separate questlines actually have a huge impact on the overall story, and if you don’t play through it, the story will feel out of place and disjointed.

So, simply put, it would be best to not tie main storyline chapters to the Renown. Blizzard made a great step forward in Dragonflight by not locking the patch storylines behind the main campaign, but again, all story-related limitations have to be lifted so that fans can explore and experience Khaz Algar at their own pace.